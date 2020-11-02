Surrey’s huge ‘Christmas Store’ has opened for the season inside nursery

A sleigh-riding Santa inside The Christmas Store at the Potters nursery in Cloverdale. (submitted photo)

The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a stop to the Halloween thrills of Potters’ House of Horrors in Newton this year, but the garden shop’s annual Christmas Store in Cloverdale is up and running, as always.

At close to 28,000 square feet, the store is billed as the largest of its kind in Western Canada in its quest to offer “the widest and most unique selection of festive gift and decorating ideas anywhere.”

Now until Dec. 24, Christmas-related items by the thousands are for sale, including ornaments, designer trees, collectibles, stocking-stuffers, food and more, at 19158 48th Ave., Surrey.

“An annual holiday shopping tradition for many, The Christmas Store at Potters is guaranteed to put visitors into a holiday frame of mind,” says a news release from Serena PR.

Attractions include an Enchanted Fairy Garden and a 3,000-square-foot Dark Room, illuminated by more than 75 different Christmas-themed canvas paintings and dozens of Christmas-themed water lanterns.

Also featured is the Bee Tree (“an upside-down tree featuring a giant honeycomb and bee-themed ornaments”) and the returning Ice Cream Tree (“a white tree with a three-foot scoop of ‘ice cream’ at the top, complemented by ornaments in the shape of ice cream cones, donuts, cupcakes and more”). Also returning this year is WhoVille (“an entire section devoted to Grinch-themed items, including teddy bears, ornaments, mugs and snow globes”).

(Story continues below)

Food offerings include hot chocolate from Montreal’s Gourmet Village, locally-made jellies and syrups from Krause Berry Farms and The Preservatory, and maple syrup/butter from Muskoka Lodge. New this year is Henry Whisky BBQ Sauce, created by local chef Ann Kirsebom in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry, with proceeds from every bottle going to the BC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

“Store management and staff have implemented safe shopping protocols,” says the news release, “including reduced occupancy, temperature checks, hand-sanitizing stations placed throughout the store, widened and one-way aisles, check-out lanes with clearly marked distancing lines, and Plexiglas screens at every cashier desk. All visitors are requested to wear a mask and respect physical-distancing guidelines.”

The store is open Saturday to Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. More details are posted to potters.ca/christmas.

• RELATED STORY: Glow Gardens light display re-locates to Greater Vancouver Zoo.

CLICK HERE to read more stories about Surrey-area businesses.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ChristmasRetailing