A sleigh-riding Santa inside The Christmas Store at the Potters nursery in Cloverdale. (submitted photo)

A sleigh-riding Santa inside The Christmas Store at the Potters nursery in Cloverdale. (submitted photo)

Surrey’s huge ‘Christmas Store’ has opened for the season inside nursery

Temporary store on 48th Avenue is 28,000 square feet in size

The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a stop to the Halloween thrills of Potters’ House of Horrors in Newton this year, but the garden shop’s annual Christmas Store in Cloverdale is up and running, as always.

At close to 28,000 square feet, the store is billed as the largest of its kind in Western Canada in its quest to offer “the widest and most unique selection of festive gift and decorating ideas anywhere.”

Now until Dec. 24, Christmas-related items by the thousands are for sale, including ornaments, designer trees, collectibles, stocking-stuffers, food and more, at 19158 48th Ave., Surrey.

“An annual holiday shopping tradition for many, The Christmas Store at Potters is guaranteed to put visitors into a holiday frame of mind,” says a news release from Serena PR.

Attractions include an Enchanted Fairy Garden and a 3,000-square-foot Dark Room, illuminated by more than 75 different Christmas-themed canvas paintings and dozens of Christmas-themed water lanterns.

Also featured is the Bee Tree (“an upside-down tree featuring a giant honeycomb and bee-themed ornaments”) and the returning Ice Cream Tree (“a white tree with a three-foot scoop of ‘ice cream’ at the top, complemented by ornaments in the shape of ice cream cones, donuts, cupcakes and more”). Also returning this year is WhoVille (“an entire section devoted to Grinch-themed items, including teddy bears, ornaments, mugs and snow globes”).

(Story continues below)

Food offerings include hot chocolate from Montreal’s Gourmet Village, locally-made jellies and syrups from Krause Berry Farms and The Preservatory, and maple syrup/butter from Muskoka Lodge. New this year is Henry Whisky BBQ Sauce, created by local chef Ann Kirsebom in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry, with proceeds from every bottle going to the BC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

“Store management and staff have implemented safe shopping protocols,” says the news release, “including reduced occupancy, temperature checks, hand-sanitizing stations placed throughout the store, widened and one-way aisles, check-out lanes with clearly marked distancing lines, and Plexiglas screens at every cashier desk. All visitors are requested to wear a mask and respect physical-distancing guidelines.”

The store is open Saturday to Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. More details are posted to potters.ca/christmas.

• RELATED STORY: Glow Gardens light display re-locates to Greater Vancouver Zoo.

CLICK HERE to read more stories about Surrey-area businesses.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ChristmasRetailing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada crawling toward AI regulatory regime, but experts say reform is urgent

Just Posted

École Salish students Joanne Park (left), one of the Hold High the Torch organizers, and member Kayleigh Da Costa write postcards to veterans Oct. 28. (Submitted photo: Joon Sohn)
Students at Salish Secondary write postcards to veterans

Students sent 50 postcards to eight Surrey veterans

A sleigh-riding Santa inside The Christmas Store at the Potters nursery in Cloverdale. (submitted photo)
Surrey’s huge ‘Christmas Store’ has opened for the season inside nursery

Temporary store on 48th Avenue is 28,000 square feet in size

Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at a warehouse in Delta Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Investigation underway after Cannabis facility catches fire in Delta

Warehouse a ‘complete write off’ after fire that sent up massive plume of black smoke Sunday

Samantha Savoy in action with the German soccer club Bischofswerdaer FV 08. (submitted photo)
Healed from ‘traumatic’ car crash, Surrey athlete realizes pro-soccer dream in Germany

‘I feel like this is now my second chance to live out my dream,’ Samantha Savoy says

The Festival of Lights; Jingle Bell White Rock; and the Lighted Boat Parade all helped light up the White Rock waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Festival of Lights to return to White Rock waterfront

Event to run from Nov. 28 to Jan. 9

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally for missing women gathers at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
Halloween crowds gather in Downtown Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Most Read