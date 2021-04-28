Surrey’s Disney store to close with all others in Canada: report

‘We haven’t been told anything, other than what we’ve seen on social media,’ store employee says

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey, as seen on stores.shopdisney.com/bc/surrey/786.

If Surrey’s Disney store is due to close, staff haven’t yet been told about it.

“We haven’t been told anything, other than what we’ve seen on social media,” a store employee said when the Now-Leader phoned the store Tuesday (April 27).

“Hopefully we don’t close because that would be really sad,” said the staffer, who did not give a name.

The U.S.-based entertainment company is planning to close almost all of its standalone retail stores, including all 18 locations in Canada, according to a story posted to retail-insider.com. The story is based on “multiple sources” that say Disney is re-evaluating its operations “amid a challenging time for retail and landlords in North America as the pandemic increasingly shifts consumer shopping patterns to online channels.”

The Surrey store, full of Disney-related merchandise, is located at Guildford Town Centre. The retailer operates similar stores in Burnaby and Vancouver.

Guildford’s marketing director, Kyla Way, would not comment on the Disney store situation at the shopping mall. “We can’t comment on any news involving our tenants,” said Way, who directed media queries to the retailer.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the company for comment.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

DisneyRetailing