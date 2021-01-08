Central City Brewing Co. pub in Whalley in Whalley has closed. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Central City Brewing Co. pub in Whalley in Whalley has closed. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey’s Central City Taphouse location listed for sale

A Nov. 4 release said the company’s restaurants would be closing ‘temporarily’

The Central City Taphouse location is for sale in Surrey’s city core.

The pub is listed on restaurantbbusinessbroker.ca for $98,000 as an asset sale, with the name of the business not included.

The listing says it’s an “amazing opportunity to own” an 800-seat pub/restaurant, spread over 8,500-sq.-ft. It also says there are two liquor licences; a 500-seat liquor primary licence for Sunday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and a 300-seat food primary licence from 9 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

The “amazing kitchen facilities” include a walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and “large canopy.”

It adds the lease at 13450 102 Ave. is good until April 30, 2023, with renewal options.

In a Nov. 4, 2020 news release, Central City Brewers and Distillers announced a “temporary closure” of two restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The release stated Red Racer Taphouse on Beatty Street in Vancouver and Central City Taphouse in Surrey would be closing temporarily.

“At this time Central City elected to close these locations due to the market conditions that have affected the hospitality industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that has resulted.”

The release adds Central City Brewing began at the Central City Shopping Centre location in 2003, while Red Racer Taphouse (initially Red Racer Restaurant) opened in 2015.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Central City Brewing & Distillers, but has yet to hear back.

The brewery’s associated social media accounts haven’t had any new posts in several months

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, said she knew Central City Brewing & Distillers was “experiencing some challenges,” but on Thursday (Jan. 7), she said she hadn’t heard of the taphouses being listed for sale.

READ ALSO: Focus on innovation, not alcohol, key to survival for restaurants: experts, Oct. 7, 2020

She said the hit to restaurants and pubs during the COVID-19 pandemic has been “significant.”

“Whenever we do our labour market and intelligence report, done on a monthly basis, one of the hardest-hit industries of the pandemic has been the restaurant sector in addition to others, such as arts and culture, hospitality, tourism.”

Huberman noted there have been “many” restaurant closures in Surrey, and B.C., as a result of the pandemic.

“Some of the restaurants, they are not able to access the funding programs, the business support programs, they may not be eligible or they were hanging on by a thread and it just simply doesn’t make sense for them to continue to be in business.”

Huberman added that when additional restrictions are put on restaurants, “even those that were placed on New Year’s Eve at the last minute,” present “significant challenges.”

READ ALSO: B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m., Dec. 30, 2020

On Dec. 30, 2020, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix announced liquor sales would be cut off at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. That was at both stores and restaurants.

“If you are placing additional restrictions on businesses, there needs to be some type of immediate financial support for businesses that are facing closure to preseve health and safety protocols,” Huberman said.

Asked how she thinks this could affect the restaurant sector in Surrey long-term, Huberman said, “The whole purpose of Surrey City Centre and the downtown core redevelopment is where people can live, learn, work and play. You don’t want people just to work there and not be able to live there and play there and enjoy restaurants.

“The long-term effects are really the capacity to take on entrepreneurial risk. As we know, it takes between two to four years for any start-up to be financially viable.”

READ ALSO: B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily, Dec. 22, 2020

READ ALSO: Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says, Sept. 10, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Craft BreweriesSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Central City Brewing Co. pub in Whalley in Whalley has closed. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Central City Brewing Co. pub in Whalley in Whalley has closed. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Previous story
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry
Next story
Canadian economy lost 63,000 jobs in Dec., first decline since April

Just Posted

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

Cyril (Sid) Avigdor, left, pictured with friend Ryan McKenzie, died Dec. 7, 2020 after coming out of quarantine for a COVID-19 diagnosis. (Contributed photo)
White Rock man ‘raised by the community’ succumbs following COVID-19 quarantine

Sid Avigdor, 52, remembered for ‘excellent laugh,’ kindness

Players on a court at Surrey Tennis Centre on Wednesday, Jan. 6. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Busiest we’ve ever been’: Tennis has some bounce in Surrey during COVID-19

Operators of tennis centre on 144th prepare to open a third facility, this one in Langley

Colours indicate average daily rate per 100,000 population by local health area. Light yellow indicates 0.1 - 5.0 cases while dark red indicates more than 20 cases. The numbers represent total number of cases of COVID-19 reported in the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. The number of cases in the local health area may not represent the location of exposure, and not all COVID-19 infected individuals are tested and reported. (BCCDC map)
South Surrey/White Rock sees one-third the number of COVID cases as rest of Surrey

33 people out of 1,000 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in areas north of 40 Avenue in Surrey

A Surrey transport truck driver has been arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited after North Vancouver RCMP said the driver “left the roadway and collided with an overpass support structure on Highway 1. (Photo: RCMP handout)
Surrey transport truck driver arrested for impaired driving after crash on Highway 1

Police say driver ‘left the roadway and collided’ with overpass support structure

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Cheslatta Carrier Nation received a grant in 2020 to help cover the costs of shipping fire-damaged trees to a pellet plant or bioenergy facility. (Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
B.C. pellet contract with Japanese giant extended past 2023

Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can stay at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

(Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
VIDEO: Beaver waddles through downtown Vancouver

‘Makin’ my way downtown…’

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound, for her first time. (Jared Towers photo)
Orca pod returns to the Broughton Archipelago for first time in more than 20 years

The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area

One-third of Christmas tree fires start in January, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (Unsplash photo)
Christmas tree still up? So is your fire risk

Dry Christmas trees pose fire hazard, fire safety experts warn B.C. residents

Gerald Pash and Terry Milne flank the central pillar of the monument recognizing Lieut. Robert Hampton Gray now standing outside the North Saanich’s BC Aviation Museum following its installation Tuesday. The two men were among those who fundraised $100,000 for the monument. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New monument honours B.C.’s final fallen World War II hero

Victoria Cross winner Lieut. Robert Gray shot down off Japan, now saluted outside BC Aviation Museum

Most Read