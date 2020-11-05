Surrey’s Business Person of the Year to be revealed tonight

The Surrey Board of Trade will announce winners in eight award categories

Surrey Business Excellence award winners celebrate in 2015. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed this year’s event to an online-only gathering this evening, Thursday Nov. 5. (File photo)

During a year plagued by pandemic, Thursday night’s reveal of Surrey’s Business Person of the Year carries special significance.

Tonight (Thursday, November 5) the Surrey Board of Trade will announce winners in eight award categories at its 22nd Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards – the Resiliency Edition.

This year’s live digital event, between 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., will be led by master of ceremonies Jay Janower of Global BC, which is a media sponsor along with the Surrey Now-Leader and CKNW.

The categories of the 2020 Surrey Board of Trade, Surrey Business Excellence Awards areBusiness Person of the Year, Business Resilience Award with 1-10 Employees, Business Resilience Award with 11 – 40 Employees, Business Resilience Award with 41+ Employees, Not-for-Profit Resilience Award, Surrey International Trade Award, Surrey Innovation Award, and the Surrey Environment and Business Award.

Other sponsors are TD Bank (presenting sponsor), CN (video sponsor), Trans Mountain Corporation (entertainment sponsor), FortisBC and the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (community sponsors), Glen Chua Media and Focus Audio Visual (event sponsors), and award sponsors EXP Services Inc., Hamilton Duncan, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Live Well Exercise Clinic and MNP

