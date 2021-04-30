Surrey women in business celebrated during virtual awards ceremony

Broadcaster Lynda Steele hosted the online Surrey Women in Business Awards for 2021. (Youtube photo)

Six Surrey-area women were recognized Friday for their contributions to the community during the 12th annual Surrey Women in Business Awards, emceed by Lynda Steele.

The April 30 online event saw award winners announced in six categories and a keynote address by Yaël Eisenstat, a U.S. national security advisor for Joe Biden during the Obama administration.

The award winners are Sandra Christian, Creative Kids Learning Centers (Entrepreneur category), Dr. Ramen Saggu, Pacific ABA Academy (Professional), Devinder Chattha, Progressive Intercultural Community Services (Not-for-Profit Leader), Marlyn Graziano, Kwantlen Polytechnic University (Corporate/Leadership Category), Tara Coleman, Nana’s Kitchen and Hot Sauce Ltd. (Emerging Leader Category) and Nerissa Allen, Black Business Association of BC (Social Trailblazer).

Video of the virtual ceremony is posted to Surrey Board of Trade’s Youtube channel.

Nominations were judged for their work in Surrey, proven business acumen, leadership, and community involvement and service, event organizers say.

Sponsors of the 2021 event are Business Development Bank of Canada, Fasken, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Live Well Exercise Clinic, Manning Elliott LLP, MNP, New York Institute of Technology, Prospera Credit Union, Richards Buell Sutton LLP, Scotiabank, Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, CKNW, Global BC and the Surrey-NOW Leader.



