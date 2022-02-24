Surrey Women in Business award finalists named ahead of May event, in 6 categories

Finalists for 2022 Surrey Women in Business Awards have been announced by Surrey Board of Trade (SBOT).
In several categories, winners will be feted during the 13th annual awards event on May 13, in partnership with Prospera Credit Union.
“This event recognizes the hard work of Surrey’s businesswomen and their contributions to the community,” SBOT says. “A major speaker announcement will be made in the coming weeks.”
Award finalists were announced Thursday (Feb. 24), as follows:
Entrepreneur
Angela Robert, Conquer Experience Inc.
Jessica Yang, Tochtech Technologies Ltd.
Maria Santos-Greaves, Surrey Hearing Care
Professional
Andrea Rasmussen, Wilson Rasmussen LLP
Kathrin Matadeen, TD Bank Financial Group
Nicole Garton, Heritage Trust
Not-for-Profit Leader
Amanda McNally, Peace Arch Hospice Society
Kyla Bains, Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association (FRAFCA)
Vandna Joshi, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society
Corporate Leadership
Alexandra Haukaas, PCB Freight Management Ltd.
Anna DiBella, ProFix Accounting & Strategy Ltd.
Dr. Diane Purvey, Kwantlen Polytechnic University
Emerging Leader
Amadea Hallwas, XBa School of Dance
Amy Reid, Phoenix Society/City of Surrey
Rochelle Prasad, SPARK Foundation
Social Trailblazer
Florence Sufen Kao, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society
Gurjinder Bhurji, RunSurreyRun
Jen Temple, Trademark Group of Companies