Surrey Women in Business award finalists named ahead of May event, in 6 categories

‘A major speaker announcement will be made in the coming weeks’

Finalists for 2022 Surrey Women in Business Awards have been announced by Surrey Board of Trade (SBOT).

In several categories, winners will be feted during the 13th annual awards event on May 13, in partnership with Prospera Credit Union.

“This event recognizes the hard work of Surrey’s businesswomen and their contributions to the community,” SBOT says. “A major speaker announcement will be made in the coming weeks.”

Award finalists were announced Thursday (Feb. 24), as follows:

Entrepreneur

Angela Robert, Conquer Experience Inc.

Jessica Yang, Tochtech Technologies Ltd.

Maria Santos-Greaves, Surrey Hearing Care

Professional

Andrea Rasmussen, Wilson Rasmussen LLP

Kathrin Matadeen, TD Bank Financial Group

Nicole Garton, Heritage Trust

Not-for-Profit Leader

Amanda McNally, Peace Arch Hospice Society

Kyla Bains, Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association (FRAFCA)

Vandna Joshi, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society

Corporate Leadership

Alexandra Haukaas, PCB Freight Management Ltd.

Anna DiBella, ProFix Accounting & Strategy Ltd.

Dr. Diane Purvey, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Emerging Leader

Amadea Hallwas, XBa School of Dance

Amy Reid, Phoenix Society/City of Surrey

Rochelle Prasad, SPARK Foundation

Social Trailblazer

Florence Sufen Kao, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society

Gurjinder Bhurji, RunSurreyRun

Jen Temple, Trademark Group of Companies