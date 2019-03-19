Surrey/White Rock builders score Georgies

Forge Properties’ Sandy Saran and senior project manager Eaman Rezvani outside of the Royce White Rock in May 2015. Earlier this month, Forge was recognized with Georgie Awards for its under-construction Fantom development. (File photo)

Developers of projects in South Surrey and White Rock snagged a series of wins at the Canadian Home Builders’ Assocation of B.C.’s 2019 Georgie Awards.

Presented by Todd Talbot, co-host of Love It or List It Vancouver, the awards “celebrate excellence in home building and renovation in British Columbia,” according to a news release.

White Rock’s Forge Properties Inc. (with Anvil Studio Inc.) received three awards in all – the Grand Georgie Awards: Marketing Campaign of the Year, as well as Best Project Identity and Best Advertising Campaign – for its Fantom project.

Miracon Development Inc. won for its Southcrest show home in South Surrey’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood (Best Single Family Detached Home Over 2,300 sq. ft. Under $750,000 – Production); Jaheny Custom Builders Ltd. in South Surrey, for Azurlee Shore (Best Interior Custom Residence – New or Renovation); and My House Design/Build/Team Ltd., for Caribbean Dream (Best Kitchen Renovation Over $125,000).

Surrey’s Foxridge Homes received the Grand Georgie Awards: Single Family Production Home Builder of the Year, while Zenterra Developments won the Grand Georgie Awards: Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year.