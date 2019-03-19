Surrey/White Rock builders score Georgies

Developers of projects in South Surrey and White Rock snagged a series of wins at the Canadian Home Builders’ Assocation of B.C.’s 2019 Georgie Awards.
Presented by Todd Talbot, co-host of Love It or List It Vancouver, the awards “celebrate excellence in home building and renovation in British Columbia,” according to a news release.
White Rock’s Forge Properties Inc. (with Anvil Studio Inc.) received three awards in all – the Grand Georgie Awards: Marketing Campaign of the Year, as well as Best Project Identity and Best Advertising Campaign – for its Fantom project.
Miracon Development Inc. won for its Southcrest show home in South Surrey’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood (Best Single Family Detached Home Over 2,300 sq. ft. Under $750,000 – Production); Jaheny Custom Builders Ltd. in South Surrey, for Azurlee Shore (Best Interior Custom Residence – New or Renovation); and My House Design/Build/Team Ltd., for Caribbean Dream (Best Kitchen Renovation Over $125,000).
Surrey’s Foxridge Homes received the Grand Georgie Awards: Single Family Production Home Builder of the Year, while Zenterra Developments won the Grand Georgie Awards: Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year.