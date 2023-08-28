Surrey warehouse filled with arcade games ahead of auction

‘These beauties are looking for a new high-score champ. Is it you?’

Some of the arcade games shown in an Able Auctions video.

A Surrey warehouse is filled with arcade games to be auctioned in September.

Contents of a bankrupt arcade are shown in video and photos posted to Able Auctions’ Facebook page and website.

An in-person “preview” is planned Friday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by an online auction Saturday, Sept. 9 starting at 1 p.m. at #101-11539 136 St., Surrey. Details are posted on ableauctions.ca.

“We’ve got everything from classic games like Sega Sonic the Hedgehog to adrenaline-pumping Harley Davidson motorcycle racing,” says a Facebook post.

In addition to some classic games, the auction will include arcade-related equipment, shelving and prizes, according to Jeremy Dodd, president of Able Auctions, who narrates the arcade auction video.

Last November, it took a day to wrap up and truck out hundreds of musical instruments stored at the warehouse ahead of an online auction.

The pandemic forced Able to hold all auctions online, where they’ll be forever more.

“All our auctions these days are 100 per cent online, but we have a preview day so people can view the items. It’s a COVID thing that won’t go back,” Dodd said in November. “When those first public gathering restrictions were announced in March (of 2020), we basically switched the next day to 100 per cent online.”

Online is a much more efficient way of auctioning, he added.

“It’s become an online business with 100 per cent of our sales online, and it’s just so much easier to control the payment of product, the pickup of product,” Dodd said. “We now put a lot more effort into photographing and videoing products so people don’t have to attend the preview – some still do. Before the pandemic we were around 40 per cent online sales, and now we’re 100 per cent.”



