Surrey real estate agent ranks #1 among Century 21’s 155,000 worldwide

Real estate giant Century 21 has ranked Surrey’s Harp Khela as the company’s top agent worldwide, according to Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association.

In 2022 Khela topped 155,000 agents in 86 countries for Century 21, one of the world’s largest real estate brokerage brands.

The Century 21 list includes a second-ranked agent in Treasure Island, Florida, and a third in San Clemente, California. Sales figures from the company are not published.

Khela, who sits on the Downtown Surrey BIA board, said it’s “an absolute honour” to be recognized as the top agent worldwide for Century 21.

“Creating a strong community is of upmost importance to me and I feel so privileged to do something tangible that contributes to that goal,” he said in a news release from Downtown Surrey BIA.

“I want everyone to win. I’m cultivating a garden, filled with the fruits of my work and relationships, where I can invite new partners in and find ways for everyone to succeed.”

At age 19, Khela started his real estate license and got started selling homes and condos. He moved to Vermillion, Alberta, where he took over the family business and redeveloped a shopping centre. By his mid-20s, Khela was a town councillor while also running a commercial real estate property and managing a grocery store.

In 2015 he returned to B.C. to focus on residential sales in the Fraser Valley and also in larger commercial industrial, townhome, and high-rise property developments.

Elizabeth Model, CEO of the BIA, said the organization applauds Harp’s “commitment to excellence” in Surrey.

“To have the number-one Century 21 agent in the world here in Surrey speaks not only to Harp’s hard work and dedication but also to the strong real estate market here in Surrey,” Model stated.

