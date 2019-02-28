Jacqueline De’Ath is among finalists for the 2019 Mompreneur Award of Excellence. (Judith Laurel photography photo)

Surrey mompreneur in running for award of merit

Jacqueline De’Ath among 28 finalists in five categories

A Surrey mom is among the finalists for the 2019 Mompreneur Award of Excellence.

Jacqueline De’Ath of Homeworks Etc. is to learn Saturday (March 2) if her “creative lifestyle store” scores the distinction, during a ceremony at the 2019 National Mompreneurs Conference in Toronto.

Awards are to be presented in five categories, with winners chosen based on criteria including innovation, commitment to community, sales growth, leadership and scalability.

In a news release, De’Ath said her DIY business – located at 102-16793 60 Ave. – “has given me such gratitude for being able to offer an opportunity for women to be creative.”

Launched in 2007, the business grew from her love of décor, paint and power tools, the release notes. On www.homeworksetc.ca, the mother of two says workshops she offers make it “easy and stress-free to DIY.”

In addition to the Award of Excellence, Saturday’s winners will also be named for an Award of Merit, Startup Award, “Momentum” Award and Award of Distinction.

