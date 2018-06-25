A scene from the new documentary movie “Mindset Matters.” (Photo: vimeo.com)

Surrey kids in ‘Mindset Matters’ doc movie about entrepreneurship

Kids at a Fleetwood school the focus of Surrey-based learning program

Students at a school in Fleetwood are the focus of a new documentary movie about a program that encourages entrepreneurship.

For seven weeks, filmmakers followed four kids at Walnut Road Elementary to make Mindset Matters, a 45-minute doc that will be screened for the first time on Tuesday evening (June 26) at Surrey City Hall.

The movie aims to show “the power and importance” of entrepreneurship as a way of learning. The film doubles as a showcase of work done by Surrey-based PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs, a program taught in classrooms across B.C.

• RELATED: Young entrepreneurs learn real-world lessons from Surrey company.

The film screening will include opening remarks by Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trades and Technology, and also PowerPlay program founder Bill Roche and Surrey Schools district principal Antonio Vendramin.

“New research has predicted that 85 per cent of the jobs that will exist in 2030 have not yet been invented yet,” says an event advisory. “In order to prepare children for jobs of the future, emphasis on educating kids with mindset and behaviours related to entrepreneurship is critical.”

CLICK HERE to watch a trailer for Mindset Matters.

