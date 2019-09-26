Over 70 exhibitors present at the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay Building in Surrey (Photo by Amy Reid/Black Press Media)

Surrey job fair showcases education, career choices

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happening Thursday, Sept. 26

The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay building located at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 6050 176 St. in Surrey.

Remember to bring a resume to the free event.

Among the nearly 70 exhibitors scheduled is the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

