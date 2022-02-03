“Fetish Fantasy Cumfy Cuffs” sold on pinkcherry.ca.

Surrey is 2nd sexiest city in Canada, online retailer’s ‘sex map’ shows

‘Surrey showed a lot of love for the classics,’ says PinkCherry retailer

Surrey is Canada’s second-sexiest city, according to one retailer of sexual health and wellness products.

PinkCherry based their rankings on “purchases and consumer behaviour patterns” from January to December last year.

The company’s “sex map” shows “the most passionate cities in the country but also which sex toys and pleasurable products Canadians love and enjoy.”

Only Calgary tops Surrey for such sexiness in the nation, apparently.

“Surrey showed a lot of love for the classics,” a news release says. “Their favourite BDSM accessory was handcuffs, a great companion to one of their top-selling toys, the Magic Wand Rechargeable.”

Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton are the other top-five sexiest cities in Canada, according to the sales data. No other B.C. city made the “major city” list.

“To even out the playing field, we base our rankings on the most sex toy sales per person for our Top 10 Sexiest Cities on populations over 300k, and our Top 10 Sexiest Towns with populations below that threshold,” explains a post on PinkCherry website.

The “town” rankings show Colwood as Canada’s sexiest, followed by several others in B.C., including Courtenay, Parksville, Sidney, Williams Lake, Fort St. John, Prince Rupert and Terrace.

Among “Flirty Facts,” 10,348,268 inches of sex toys sold were by the company in 2019. “That’s 475 CN Towers,” PinkCherry notes.

Most popular lube flavours are strawberry, cotton candy and creme brulee, and the most popular “bedroom fantasies” are schoolgirl, French maid and nurse outfits.


Surrey is 2nd sexiest city in Canada, online retailer’s ‘sex map’ shows

