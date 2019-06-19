Ella Park, Roberta Mendez-Flores, Brooklyn Wakeham Jayden Urmeneta, Maddy Olver and Deepinder Sian show their designs for the Litter Bot – their solution to the problem of improperly disposed plastics. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Surrey innovation academy builds ideas, confidence

Students challenged to develop solutions to ‘real-world problems’

More than 100 Grade 4-7 students from across Surrey put their problem-solving skills to the test recently, during a challenge organized as part of Canadian Innovation Week celebrations.

The only Western Canada event of its kind, the Youth Innovation Academy was a collaboration of PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs in partnership with Rideau Hall Foundation.

PowerPlay’s Bill Roche said participants were all alumni of his young entrepreneurs program, which “focuses on helping young people develop an entrepreneurial mindset.”

READ MORE: Round of applause for young entrepreneur

READ MORE: Surrey kids in ‘Mindset Matters’ doc movie about entrepreneurship

During the academy event, held May 31 at the Surrey School District Resource and Education Centre, the students had to work in groups to come up with concepts to solve “real-world challenges.”

Vaccinations, hunting, obesity and litter were among topics tackled.

White Rock Elementary Grade 5 student Maddy Olver’s group chose the latter, presenting their idea for a Litter Bot – “a robot that picks up plastic.”

They chose the idea “because there is litter everywhere,” Olver told PAN.

The robot is self-sustaining, as it is powered by the litter it picks up, she said.

Another group sought solutions to racism, suggesting a website – “a safe place to get help” – and creating events that encourage the recognition that “we’re not that different.”

Volunteers included Ben Raps, a South Surrey resident who remembers taking the PowerPlay course when he was a kid attending Star of the Sea School.

He said he came across the program booklet, circa 1999 – his Grade 1 year, and the year that Roche launched the program – about six months ago, while rummaging through his dad’s garage.

It brought back memories of selling peanut butter-covered pine cones in a young entrepreneur fair, and perhaps explains why he’s continued to do some form of business ever since, he said.

“Since then, I’ve been selling things,” the 26-year-old said, noting next up for him and his girlfriend is a summer market they’ve planned for July 13.

“It all kind of started from stuff like this,” Raps said.

Reconnecting with Roche gave him the volunteer outlet he’d been looking for, Raps added.

“This is way more like me,” he said. “Four days after finding that booklet, I was sitting down with Bill.”

Roche told Peace Arch News one of the key messages of the May 31 academy was that “it’s OK to make mistakes.

Olver described it as good practice for an u pcoming entrepreneur fair, and said she enjoyed the challenge.

“I like being creative and coming up with the impossible,” she said.

“We’re learning how to talk to people and how to have an open mindset, and don’t turn down an idea.”

Doing the latter, she said, is the best way to ensure a great idea won’t be missed.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Volunteers David Gouthro and Barb Berg get student participants to vote on the ideas they think should move on to finals at the innovation event. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Previous story
U.K.-based flair added to South Surrey puppy training

Just Posted

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels in ‘desperate’ search for new partner

Without a new kitchen found by Sept. 1, the charity says it won’t have food to deliver to those in need

Grieving mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Stay home, cats – only pet dogs are OK to attend ‘Cat Walk’ at Surrey park

Surrey Community Cat Coalition’s second annual fundraiser planned Saturday

White Rock water testing well within Health Canada guidelines

Drinking water more than measuring up to current standards, Dr. Saad Jasim tells council

Why school portables are a ‘way of life’ in Surrey

THIRD IN A SERIES: A look at concerns surrounding Surrey’s 300-plus portables

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Metro Vancouver’s air quality could be the worst yet this wildfire season

As wildfire season approached, Metro Vancouver experts predict the air will be an issue for many

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Update: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows

CP rail has closed tracks while firefighters work

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Most Read