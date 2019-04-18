Surrey Industry Tour buses ready to roll on a day in May

Three buses and more than a dozen stops this year

Robert Gary Parkes’ Loafing Shed glass studio is one stop on Surrey Board of Trade’s Industry Bus Tour this year. (file photo)

Surrey Board of Trade’s Industry Tour will involve three buses and more than a dozen stops this year.

It all gets rolling Friday, May 3 starting at 7:15 a.m. with a continental breakfast at the board’s HQ on 104th Avenue.

“This innovative event showcases Surrey’s industries and Surrey’s future developments,” event organizers say.

Choose between three tours, each to visit five locations focusing on different industries and in different areas of the city.

Bus #1 will visit Canopy at Tynehead Park (development), Hubcast Media Productions (entertainment/technology), Ensol Systems (clean technology), Silver Icing (fashion/retail) and Reliance Foundry (metal casting).

Bus #2 will travel to Safe Software (electronic software manufacturing), Urban Cultivator (hydroponic manufacturing), Canopy at Tynehead Park (development), The Loafing Shed Glass Studio (arts) and Nova Pole (infrastructure manufacturing).

Bus #3 is set to stop at SFU’s Mechatronics Lab and new Sustainable Energy and Engineering Building (education), Affinity Manufacturing Ltd. (manufacturing and fabrication), Beachcomber Hot Tubs (leisure manufacturing), Canopy at Tynehead Park (development) and Van Gogh Designs (custom furniture manufacturing).

The tour will conclude with guest speaker Ryan’D’Arcy, of HealthTech Connex, at a lunch served at the Eaglequest golf course clubhouse, with a talk focused on Surrey’s Health & Technology District. The buses are scheduled to return to the SBOT office at around 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to register.

Tour fees range from $40 to $65, depending on SBOT membership and lunch options. For registration and other details, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Event sponsors include Envision Financial, Lee & Associates, The Gourmet Lunch Ladies and Charter Bus Lines of BC.