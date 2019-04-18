Robert Gary Parkes’ Loafing Shed glass studio is one stop on Surrey Board of Trade’s Industry Bus Tour this year. (file photo)

Surrey Industry Tour buses ready to roll on a day in May

Three buses and more than a dozen stops this year

Surrey Board of Trade’s Industry Tour will involve three buses and more than a dozen stops this year.

It all gets rolling Friday, May 3 starting at 7:15 a.m. with a continental breakfast at the board’s HQ on 104th Avenue.

“This innovative event showcases Surrey’s industries and Surrey’s future developments,” event organizers say.

Choose between three tours, each to visit five locations focusing on different industries and in different areas of the city.

Bus #1 will visit Canopy at Tynehead Park (development), Hubcast Media Productions (entertainment/technology), Ensol Systems (clean technology), Silver Icing (fashion/retail) and Reliance Foundry (metal casting).

Bus #2 will travel to Safe Software (electronic software manufacturing), Urban Cultivator (hydroponic manufacturing), Canopy at Tynehead Park (development), The Loafing Shed Glass Studio (arts) and Nova Pole (infrastructure manufacturing).

Bus #3 is set to stop at SFU’s Mechatronics Lab and new Sustainable Energy and Engineering Building (education), Affinity Manufacturing Ltd. (manufacturing and fabrication), Beachcomber Hot Tubs (leisure manufacturing), Canopy at Tynehead Park (development) and Van Gogh Designs (custom furniture manufacturing).

The tour will conclude with guest speaker Ryan’D’Arcy, of HealthTech Connex, at a lunch served at the Eaglequest golf course clubhouse, with a talk focused on Surrey’s Health & Technology District. The buses are scheduled to return to the SBOT office at around 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to register.

Tour fees range from $40 to $65, depending on SBOT membership and lunch options. For registration and other details, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Event sponsors include Envision Financial, Lee & Associates, The Gourmet Lunch Ladies and Charter Bus Lines of BC.

Previous story
Port of Vancouver container truckers to get raise, short-trip payments

Just Posted

Man ‘seriously’ injured in crash after driving wrong way on Highway 17: Surrey RCMP

Police say the sedan hit a transport truck, then another car

Easter ‘eggstravaganza’ event planned for South Surrey

Event is to run from 12-3 p.m. at Dufferin Park (17355 2 Ave.).

Update: Surrey Mounties found missing man

Kuldip Sandhu, 41, had been reported missing

IHIT hunting in Edmonton for clues to 2017 Surrey homicide

Tanner Krupa, 19 was found dead in an alley in August 2017, in the 6900-block of 127A Street

Langley police seek new leads in hit and run cold case

Six years ago, someone struck a young woman with a car and drove off

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Rare ‘Snow Tower’ tree blooming in Vancouver city park

A plant rarely grown in Canada is now flowering at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Most Read