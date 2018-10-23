Surrey hockey retailer sticks to plan to return to building hit by fire

‘Finishing touches are being done on the restoration,’ shop operators tell customers

The Hockey Shop’s fire-damaged store will be back in business next month, more than a year after flames ripped through the building in Whalley.

“We’re excited to announce that we are moving back to our original location a few blocks away,” the company told customers in an email Tuesday evening.

“Finishing touches are being done on the restoration and we can’t wait for you to come by.

“The last day at our Outlet store location (10025 King George Blvd.) is Nov. 12. We will be closed November 13-18 while we move all our inventory over and will re-open across from the Central City Skytrain (10280 City Parkway, Surrey) on Monday November 19th.”

The message is also posted at thehockeyshop.com.

Soon after a three-alarm fire at the store on Sept. 23, 2017, operators of the popular sports shop vowed to reopen “bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”

That Saturday morning, smoke poured from the rear of the store, closing the nearby Surrey Central SkyTrain station for a few hours. Also, hockey games and other activities were cancelled at nearby North Surrey Recreation Centre.

Days later, a fence surrounded the property and the back parking lot was a graveyard of fire-damaged boxes of helmets, jerseys and jackets, along with partially melted skates.

In March of this year, Surrey RCMP said a suspect had been charged in connection with the arson, after a lengthy investigation.