Kylie Haywood, the creator behind Pete Jeans, with one of her latest designs. She has been thrifting and painting jeans and selling them through her Instagram account, @kphjeans. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Kylie Haywood, the creator behind Pete Jeans, with one of her latest designs. She has been thrifting and painting jeans and selling them through her Instagram account, @kphjeans. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey fashion-marketing student’s painted jeans project yields ‘insane’ response

Kylie Haywood, 18, started painting and posting jeans during the COVID-19 pandemic

During the first wave of the pandemic, Surrey resident Kylie Haywood said she was trying to find activities to distract herself when she took a pair of jeans and started painting them.

Since then, Haywood, now a fashion marketing student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, has started posting her designs on her Pete Jeans Instagram account.

“Honestly, it became a hobby for me during the main quarantine. I was just finding things to distract myself because it was so many hours of just doing nothing,” she explained. “I got so much positive feedback. It was insane.”

Haywood, 18, said some people messaged her through social media to find out if she would be continuing and if they were for sale.

She started her Instagram account, @kphjeans, in late-December.

While the account, and her business, is still “so new,” Haywood said that by early February, she’d sold four pairs of jeans that she’d bought, painted and thrifted and another pair that someone brought her to paint.

When buying the jeans herself, Haywood said she spends about $20 a pair and she already has the painting supplies, so she sells them for anywhere between $50 and $75.

“I’ve been able to sell them with quite a little bit of a markup for myself because it takes so much time.”

Haywood said a lot of her inspiration for the designs comes from scrolling through social media.

I think everyone is so involved with social media at the moment that there’s so many trends and so many inspiration photos out there that it’s so easy to find something to make you creative and something to make you inspired,” she noted.

“And then I take my own creative spin on it.”

Her favourite, however, is her first design which included a butterfly design.

“I think I have an emotional connection to them because it kind of started everything that I’m doing,” said Haywood, adding she also loves the symbolism of butterflies, which includes freedom and growth.

But Pete Jeans isn’t the only thing keeping Haywood busy. She’s currently taking five courses in her first year of university at KPU.

“I am insanely busy … but it’s been such an escape for me because it’s just something you can take time on and paint and just watch a show or listen to music as you’re doing it. It’s just such a calming thing for me.”

Asked how she became interested in fashion and marketing, Haywood said she grew up in a family that was involved in sewing, textiles and fashion. She said when her grandpa, who passed away about a decade ago, immigrated to Canada, he became a tailor.

“He spent his whole life being a tailor, so he was so used to fabrics, so used to threads and so used to sewing and all of that. Ever since I was little, I’ve always been surrounded by sewing,” she said.

“I grew up just knowing I had a passion for fashion and exploring. I would dress in rainbows when I was little. I just really liked expressing myself through clothing.”

As she got older, Haywood said she realized she had a passion for business, marketing and fashion.

“I’m exploring it every single day.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusFashion and StyleKwantlen Polytechnic University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey residents user-friendly app makes connectivity easier for seniors

Just Posted

Laurent Brossoit interviewed on Sportsnet Friday night (Feb. 19).
Two NHL shutouts for Surrey’s Brossoit – both against hometown Canucks

Cloverdale MHA goaltender stopped 29 shots Friday night

New South Surrey-developed app makes connecting to entertainment and service providers much easier for seniors. (file photo)
South Surrey residents user-friendly app makes connectivity easier for seniors

Stayhome–Living simplifies accessing a wide range of entertainment and services

Brady Sandes, pictured with his brother Dayton, signs a letter of intent to play college ball at Simpson University in Redding, Calif. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale minor baseball player signs to play college ball in the U.S

Brady Sandes signs a letter of intent to play for Simpson University Red Hawks

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused’s neurologist in fatal Surrey crash trial says epilepsy can bring on amnesia

Surrey woman being tried for traffic crash that killed Surrey teen testified she has no memory of the crash and believes a seizure caused it

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of Riley Stevens, who suffers from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. (Contributed photo)
GoFundMe campaign aims to help family of young White Rock boy with rare condition

‘He has been through so much already in his short life,’ says mother

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)
Chilliwack man files lawsuit asking judge to remove Barry Neufeld as school trustee

Peter Lang points to Neufeld’s violation of the School Act for disclosing in camera meeting info

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

Most Read