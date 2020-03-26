Employment lawyer Sara Forte. (Photo: facebook.com/fortelawyer)

Surrey Digital Town Hall series starts with answers about HR issues caused by COVID-19

‘Free COVID-19 Webinars’ planned by Surrey Board of Trade

A new Surrey Digital Town Hall series aims to answer business-related questions people have during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, kicks off Wednesday, April 1 at 1 p.m., featuring an hour-long talk with employment Lawyer Sara Forte (Forte Law) and human-resources professional Mandie LaMontange (The Intueri Group).

Anyone can register to watch via the Zoom program (zoom.us).

Posted to businessinsurrey.com is a list of other “Free COVID-19 Webinars” the board of trade has planned.

Forte Law, with offices in Surrey and Langley, has an “advice package for employers” dealing with COVID-19 layoffs posted to the company website, fortelaw.ca. The flat-fee price starts at $1,000 for businesses with under 15 employees.

Company founder Sara Forte is a Professional category finalist in the 2020 Surrey Women in Business Awards event, planned for March 12 but later postponed due to the pandemic.


