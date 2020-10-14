Surrey Business Excellence award finalists named ahead of online-only networking event

Finalists for the 2020 Surrey Business Excellence Awards have been announced three weeks prior to an online-only “Digital Academy Awards”-style gathering.
The Surrey Board of Trade-hosted event, set for Thursday, Nov. 5, will recognize eight of the city’s “best and most resilient businesses” in eight award categories.
The “Resiliency Edition” awards, the 22nd annual, will also recognize excellence in innovation, environmental business practices and international trade.
Tickets for the online awards show are $40 for SBOT members, or $60 for the general public, with the promise of “an innovative digital platform to ensure networking and a professional live event experience,” starting at 6 p.m. For details, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.
Said Anita Huberman, CEO of SBOT: “Realizing that this year has been one of incredible hardships for Surrey’s business community, but also one that has brought the community together in a way we haven’t seen before, a focus will be made on business resiliency and a sense of community.”
Three finalists are announced for each award category, as follows:
Business Person of the Year
Sarwan Dhaliwal, Standard Insulation & Siding Ltd.
Roger Steers, RJC Engineers
Ryan Moreno, Joseph Richard Group
Business Resilience 1-10 Employees
Boosh Food Inc.
KB Honey Family
Mainland Whisky
Business Resilience 11-40 Employees
Miracon Development Inc.
My Greek Taverna
Russell Brewing Co.
Business Resilience 41+ Employees
Morgan Creek Golf Course
McDonald’s (SOSTIS Inc.)
Nana’s Kitchen & Hot Sauce Ltd.
Not-for-Profit Resilience
Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation of Canada
Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society
Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society
Environment and Business
Heritage Gardens Cemetery
Ivanhoe Cambridge (Guildford Town Centre)
Ocion Water Sciences Inc.
Innovation
Firetech Manufacturing Ltd.
We Do Laundry Services Inc.
Wellin5 Inc.
International Trade
LMS Reinforcing Steel Group
Micromatter Technologies Inc.
Sundher Group
tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter