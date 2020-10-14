Surrey Business Excellence award finalists named ahead of online-only networking event

Surrey Business Excellence award winners celebrate in 2015. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed this year’s event to an online-only gathering, on Nov. 5. (File photo)

Finalists for the 2020 Surrey Business Excellence Awards have been announced three weeks prior to an online-only “Digital Academy Awards”-style gathering.

The Surrey Board of Trade-hosted event, set for Thursday, Nov. 5, will recognize eight of the city’s “best and most resilient businesses” in eight award categories.

The “Resiliency Edition” awards, the 22nd annual, will also recognize excellence in innovation, environmental business practices and international trade.

Tickets for the online awards show are $40 for SBOT members, or $60 for the general public, with the promise of “an innovative digital platform to ensure networking and a professional live event experience,” starting at 6 p.m. For details, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Said Anita Huberman, CEO of SBOT: “Realizing that this year has been one of incredible hardships for Surrey’s business community, but also one that has brought the community together in a way we haven’t seen before, a focus will be made on business resiliency and a sense of community.”

Three finalists are announced for each award category, as follows:

Business Person of the Year

Sarwan Dhaliwal, Standard Insulation & Siding Ltd.

Roger Steers, RJC Engineers

Ryan Moreno, Joseph Richard Group

Business Resilience 1-10 Employees

Boosh Food Inc.

KB Honey Family

Mainland Whisky

Business Resilience 11-40 Employees

Miracon Development Inc.

My Greek Taverna

Russell Brewing Co.

Business Resilience 41+ Employees

Morgan Creek Golf Course

McDonald’s (SOSTIS Inc.)

Nana’s Kitchen & Hot Sauce Ltd.

Not-for-Profit Resilience

Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation of Canada

Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society

Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society

Environment and Business

Heritage Gardens Cemetery

Ivanhoe Cambridge (Guildford Town Centre)

Ocion Water Sciences Inc.

Innovation

Firetech Manufacturing Ltd.

We Do Laundry Services Inc.

Wellin5 Inc.

International Trade

LMS Reinforcing Steel Group

Micromatter Technologies Inc.

Sundher Group

