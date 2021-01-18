Surrey business boss to become vice-chair of BC Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Greg Thomas says ‘our country and province are at a decisive time in our history’

Dr. Greg Thomas, president and CEO of Surrey-based G3 Consulting Ltd., an environmental consulting and science firm, will become vice-chair of the BC Chamber of Commerce in May.

Thomas is the immediate past board chair and governor for Surrey Board of Trade, among other business-related positions.

“I look forward to working with the chamber/board of trade network to help shape the future of business in B.C.,” Thomas said in a statement posted to businessinsurrey.com.

“Our country and province are at a decisive time in our history and strong leadership is needed from our political and business leaders to ensure we emerge stronger and more resilient than ever.”

The BC Chamber of Commerce, billed as “the voice of business for British Columbia,” represents more than 125 chambers of commerce and boards of trade, and 36,000 businesses of every size and from every sector and region of the province.

In 2016, Thomas was inducted as the 53rd chair of the Surrey Board of Trade (SBOT) at the business group’s Annual General Meeting and Chair’s Dinner, held that June at Eaglequest Golf Course.



