A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. Yukon Community Services Minister John Streicker says a Vancouver couple accused of flying to a remote Yukon community to get the COVID-19 vaccine are getting a notice to appear in court. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer)

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. Yukon Community Services Minister John Streicker says a Vancouver couple accused of flying to a remote Yukon community to get the COVID-19 vaccine are getting a notice to appear in court. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer)

Surrey Board of Trade town hall discusses businesses’ rights with the COVID vaccine

Questions included ‘Can an employer require an employee to get vaccinated?’

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is well underway – with some delays – some businesses and employers might be wondering what they can do when it comes to encouraging employees to get the vaccine.

The Surrey Board of Trade held a digital town hall on vaccinations and businesses on Thursday (Jan. 28). It included two speakers: Tomas Reyes, the executive direction of the Surrey-North Delta Division of Family Practice, and Jordan Thompson, an associate with Fasken, a business law firm.

The town hall was to help employers and employees understand their rights when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, with questions such as “Can an employer require an employee to get vaccinated?” or “Can businesses prevent non-vaccinated guests from entering their premises?”

Anita Huberman, the CEO of the SBOT, said Surrey, from an industry perspective, “is faring very well,” but employers must understand the vaccine roll out and its implications to businesses.

Thompson said this is “uncharted territory” in the legal sector, and he expects it to change over the next several months as vaccines become available to the general public.

But as to whether an employer can require a vaccination, Thompson said, “At this point in time, it’s not really a practical plan.

He added employers cannot expect medical treatments from their employees, but Thompson said “there are, of course, exceptions to this general rule,” such as if the government ruled the COVID-19 vaccine was mandatory.

Thompson said he “could see the argument” for mandatory vaccines in long-term care, but he said it would really come down to a case-by-case basis and depend on the specific workplace in question.

When it comes to whether or not an employer can require proof of vaccination, Thompson said it’s “highly related to whether an employer can mandate vaccinations.”

As to whether a business can prevent non-vaccinated guests from entering their business, Thompson said that would involve a “ton of practical hurdles.” He added there are “very reasonable” alternatives, such as screening questions and temperature checks, which some businesses are already doing.

Refusing business on the grounds of not being vaccinated, would involve some “significant” human rights issues.

“It’s really a moving target and it’s really case-by-case specific for most employers.”

However, Thompson said businesses could look at incentive programs, such as working a half-day or taking the day off with pay, to encourage employees to get their vaccination.

Meantime, Reyes said vaccinations are “still an individual choice,” but “strongly recommended.”

Huberman asked what can be done on the education side if an employer is dealing with an employee who chooses not to take the vaccine.

Reyes said healthcare professionals need to listen and understand where the concern is coming from, which “many of those concerns may be founded on rumours people heard about, or stories formed based on those rumours.”

While it’s a personal choice whether or not to take the vaccine, Reyes said “the vaccine is not only to help you, but to help the people around the individual.”

READ ALSO: Canada scrambling for smaller syringes ahead of expected Pfizer vaccine label change, Jan. 27, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

Just Posted

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for former massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

The band Mediaslaves features, from left to right, Johnny Papan (vocals/guitar), Sean Tanner (bass) and Jono Delivuk (drums).
Itching to play live, Surrey’s Mediaslaves band amplifies new songs/videos in other ways

Punk trio’s new ‘Fear and Loathing in Outer Space’ video released, along with four-song EP

David Harris donated $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation on behalf of Delta’s Harris and Burr families to fund critical equipment needs at Delta Hospital. (Submitted photo)
Long-time Ladner families fund critical equipment at Delta Hospital

Harris and Burr families donate $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation

Surrey crime scene. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mounties say crime dropped by 14 per cent in 2020

Corporal Joanie Sidhu noted violent crime decreased by 19 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, and for the year overall

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning in effect for B.C.’s South Coast mountains this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalance Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

Most Read