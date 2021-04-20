Surrey Board of Trade launches campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination

Vaccinations are the only solution to re-opening the econony, says board

The Surrey Board of Trade has launched a new ‘Say Yes to the Vaccine’ campaign. (File photo)

Calling COVID-19 vaccines “the only solution to open all businesses” the Surrey Board of Trade has launched a ‘Say Yes to the Vaccine’ campaign meant to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Herd immunity – which will be gained once enough people have had their shots – is the key to re-opening the economy in Surrey and beyond, the release notes, adding that while the decision to get vaccinated is ultimately up to the individual, “as employers and providers of goods and services to the general public, businesses have a critical role to play in getting Canadians vaccinated, which will ultimately create the conditions for the relaxation of public health restrictions currently in place.”

The board of trade plans to promote vaccinations – focusing on the fact they are safe and people should “take the first one offered to you,” – through social media and its network of contacts.

“The focus is to encourage Surrey residents and workers to get vaccinated as it is the only solution to open all business and have the events that enhance the livability of Surrey,” said Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman.

“The Surrey Board of Trade’s Rapid Response Pandemic Business Centre has a variety of vaccination 101 information, vaccine distribution, business tips and how to talk to employees.”

To register for the vaccine, click here.



CoronavirusSurreyvaccines