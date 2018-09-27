Surrey Board of Trade announces 2018 environment, business award winners

From left: Dick Freeman, EcoSafe Zero Waste; Navdeep Arora & Fuat Ramazanov, Affinity Manufacturing; Jennifer Robertson, FortisBC Energy Inc.; Anita Huberman, CEO Surrey Board of Trade; and from PowerTech Lab, Angela Das, Madhvi Raminal and Giuseppe Stanciulescu. The Surrey Board of Trade announced those businesses as the winners of the 2018 Environment and Business awards. (Photo submitted by: Anita Huberman)

The Surrey Board of Trade presented awards to four member businesses that have demonstrated an “exceptional dedication to environmental leadership and/or issues” at the 2018 Environment and Business awards.

The awards were presented Thursday (Sept. 27) during the 12th annual event. The award recipients, according to a news release from the Surrey Board of Trade, are guided by a sense of respect for the environment and demonstrate this initiative consistently.

This year’s winners are: EcoSage Zero Waste, Inc. for the small business award; Affinity Manufacturing Ltd. for the medium business award; Powertech Labs, Inc. for the large business award; and FortisBC Energy Inc. for the circular economy award.

EcoSafe Zero Waste designs and implements cradle-to-cradle solutions for source separation of organics and recyclables with a focus on diverting organic wastes from landfill to commercial compost facilities, reads the SBOT release.

“The company provides products and services needed to build sustainable, source separation and diversion programs designed to achieve zero waste in communities, institutions, businesses and at home and in public. EcoSafe Zero Waste, whose company mission is ‘Making a Meaningful Difference’ through innovative zero waste solutions that drive social change with industry leading products by applying strong industry partnership.”

Affinity Manufacturing Ltd., reads the SBOT release, is a custom-manufacturing company “capable of manufacturing a multitude of precision components and assemblies.”

“Affinity has made a commitment to continuous improvement in every related aspect. In the past several years Affinity has established a comprehensive quality assurance system, strong safety culture, and environment-friendly practices level. For Affinity, acting in an environmentally responsible way is more than just a legal duty. Working in the environment that generates commercial waste and consumes electrical energy fosters them to continually promote environmental culture throughout the company.”

Powertech Labs, Inc. is one of the largest testing and research labs in North America, according to the news release.

“Powertech Labs, Inc. has launched the ‘Infrastructure for the Electrification of the Light-Duty Transport’ project that focuses on the design and building of hydrogen fueling and the deployment of an electric vehicle charging station network. This project extends beyond Surrey and Metro Vancouver as it supports the removal of carbon emissions from the transportation sector by facilitating the adoption of zero emissions vehicles by the public.”

For the circular economy award, which was presented to FortisBC, the winner had to have demonstrated that they “re-invent, re-think and re-define how they use materials.”

“FortisBC has collaborated with the City of Surrey to produce Renewable Natural Gas at the Surrey Biofuel Facility. This project was possible through the use of FortisBC’s existing Renewable Natural Gas program which enabled the City of Surrey to develop a closed-loop solution. FortisBC established a unique contract structure that took advantage of its existing program and infrastructure to allow the City of Surrey to meet its goal of implanting a closed loop system.”

Award sponsors were Exp Services Inc., Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Super Save Disposal. The media sponsors were the Surrey Now-Leader and Aaj Magazine.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter