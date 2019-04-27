Surrey-based Wolfe Auto Group wins community award

This is the second time the company’s received the award

Wolfe Auto Group received the Community Driver Award, which was presented by The New Car Dealers Association of B.C. (NCDA) at this year’s Vancouver International Auto Show. This is the business’ second time receiving the award. (Submitted photo: Wolfe Auto Group)

Wolfe Auto Group has received the Community Driver Award at the Vancouver International Auto Show for the second time.

Part of the management team was on hand at the show to receive the award, which was presented by tth New Car Dealers Association of B.C., according to a press release from Wolfe Auto Group.

The company received the Community Driver Award for the Fraser Valley region previously in 2017.

The award, reads the release, recognizes the “outstanding community involvement of new car dealers throughout British Columbia and is presented to one of them each year across each of the six regions.”

The Surrey-based auto group has three dealerships located on Langley Bypass and a fourth in Vancouver.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter