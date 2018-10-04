A Kintec fitting expert helps a customer find the right fit. (Photo submitted)

Business

Surrey-based Kintec Footlabs signs ‘exciting’ deal with Walking Mobility

Partnership a ‘strategic move to allow expansion into the Ontario market,’ Kintec says

Surrey-based Kintec Footlabs Inc. has entered into a new national partnership with Walking Mobility Clinics Inc.

The deal, which became effective Oct. 1., will see Kintec acquiring a significant equity interest in and managing all Walking Mobility locations in Ontario.

In a release announcing the partnership, Kintec founder and CEO Mark McColman said the long-term goal of the joint venture is to become a nation-wide brand.

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” said McColman. “I left Ontario 28 years ago and moved to Vancouver, starting Kintec in 1991. This partnership is an exciting way to come full circle and extend our reach to the Ontario market.”

Chris Rich is chairman of Walking Mobility.

“This new and exciting partnership establishes a national privately-owned pedorthic company that will be managed by Kintec, Canada’s most successful orthotics and footwear company,” Rich said.

Kintec focuses on providing education on proper performance and health-oriented footwear. With its head office located at 13465 King George Blvd in Surrey, Kintec has 11 locations throughout Metro Vancouver.

Click here for more information on Kintec.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian Super Bowl ads could play during NFL championship game

Just Posted

UPDATE: Senior dies after Surrey hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP say the 69-year-old woman has died after being hit while in an electric wheelchair

Nearly 700 youth are homeless in Metro Vancouver

First count of its kind, however, still suggests it’s not capturing the entire picture

Surrey’s top cop to speak at Police Officer of the Year awards tonight

Annual awards given to RCMP members, as well as auxiliary, civilian employees and volunteers

Surrey’s Halloween train gets rolling this weekend

Event runs daily Oct. 5 to 31, ‘Scream’ train starts Oct. 19

Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

South Surrey turkeys spared

Pearl and Sterling will not wind up on the Thanksgiving table

Burnt-out vehicle in Abbotsford connected to Mission homicide

Police also confirmed a heavy police presence on Gladwin Road overnight is connected to the shooting

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Giants kick off road trip with 5-0 win in Kelowna

Langley-based junior hockey team pulls out a victory over the Rockets, in first of three away games.

5 to start your day

Surrey RCMP speak out on election fraud accusations, man shot dead in Mission and more

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Man in hospital after targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Officers received several 911 calls near Carrall Street and East Pender around 11 p.m.

Most Read