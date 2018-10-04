Surrey-based Kintec Footlabs signs ‘exciting’ deal with Walking Mobility

Partnership a ‘strategic move to allow expansion into the Ontario market,’ Kintec says

Surrey-based Kintec Footlabs Inc. has entered into a new national partnership with Walking Mobility Clinics Inc.

The deal, which became effective Oct. 1., will see Kintec acquiring a significant equity interest in and managing all Walking Mobility locations in Ontario.

In a release announcing the partnership, Kintec founder and CEO Mark McColman said the long-term goal of the joint venture is to become a nation-wide brand.

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” said McColman. “I left Ontario 28 years ago and moved to Vancouver, starting Kintec in 1991. This partnership is an exciting way to come full circle and extend our reach to the Ontario market.”

Chris Rich is chairman of Walking Mobility.

“This new and exciting partnership establishes a national privately-owned pedorthic company that will be managed by Kintec, Canada’s most successful orthotics and footwear company,” Rich said.

Kintec focuses on providing education on proper performance and health-oriented footwear. With its head office located at 13465 King George Blvd in Surrey, Kintec has 11 locations throughout Metro Vancouver.

