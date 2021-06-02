Sunwins Health donated 300,000 masks to the Surrey School District on May 25. (Contributed photo)

Sunwins donates 300,000 masks to Surrey School District

Donation in addition to 300,000 masks donated to Vancouver

A Vancouver-based mask manufacturer has donated 300,000 medical grade masks to the Surrey School District.

In a news release issued this week, Sunwins Health said the donation is in addition to 300,000 masks donated to Vancouver last week.

“Everyone knows that the COVID-19 and its variant is still with us. As for now, wearing masks is one of the best measures,” said Sunwins marketing director Qi Pan in a news release. “We are donating masks mainly to schools this time, because teachers and students are very important to the communities.”

SEE ALSO: B.C. set to lay out restart road map as COVID-19 cases slow, vaccinations increase

The donation was dropped off May 25 at the Surrey School District office.

Surrey School District board chairwoman Laurie Larsen said the donation can provide a safer environment for students and faculty.

Sunwins Health started to produce medical-grade masks last year. The company manufactures 3-4 million masks each month. The masks are produced in Vancouver and meet ASTM international standards.

