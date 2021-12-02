Summer 2022 eyed for opening of Tap & Barrel in South Surrey

South Surrey is getting the newest Tap & Barrel location, with a site projected to open in The Professional Centre at South Point next summer.

According to a news release issued Thursday (Dec. 2), the restaurant and bar will offer nearly 500 seats in 13,500 square feet of space in the four-storey TPC, which is located at 32 Avenue and 152 Street, adjacent to Highway 99; the former site of Potters nursery.

It’s to open before the recently announced location at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby, and after the company’s Granville Island location, Tap & Barrel Bridges, which is due to open in the spring.

“We are so excited and honoured to join this great community,” Daniel Frankel, founder and CEO of Tap & Barrel Group, said in the release.

“Tap & Barrel was born from a vision to create a welcoming space for the community to gather and experience genuine, caring hospitality, accompanied by great food and beverage. We are a platform for showcasing what our local community has to offer, from food and beverage, to art and spaces, and of course great personalities that shine brightest of all.”

Offering indoor and outdoor dining, and showcasing “a museum grade collection of local artwork,” Tap & Barrel will be the only full-service restaurant in The Professional Centre, catering to the businesses within the development and throughout the surrounding community, the release continues.

It will also service the area with takeout and delivery from both Tap & Barrel and its virtual kitchen brand, Fixins Mac n’ Chicken, as well as feature “one of the largest selections of local award-winning craft beer and wine available in the neighbourhood.”

