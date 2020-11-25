Stocking Stuffers for Seniors returns to London Drugs

Since the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program started in 2015, approximately 44,000 gifts have been provided to lonely, isolated or low-income seniors across Western Canada. (Contributed photo)

London Drugs has announced the return of its Stocking Stuffers for Seniors donation drive, an annual effort to brighten Christmas for seniors.

Between now and Dec. 16, anyone interested may visit London Drugs – on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, there are locations in Peninsula Village and The Shops at Morgan Crossing – and choose a tag that contains the wish list of a local senior. Those gifts will be delivered to the recipients before Christmas.

The gesture, notes a news release, “could mean the world to thousands of seniors who are seeing increased isolation this holiday season due to COVID-19 protective protocols.”

“2020 has been a challenging and difficult year for many of us, but it’s especially affected our elderly Canadian population,” London Drugs president and COO Clint Mahlman said in the release.

The goal of the program, Mahlman continues “is to show our seniors we care, we are thinking of them, and we are here for them – even if we can’t be there for them in person this year.”

Each store will have details posted next to the tag display with information on how participating care homes will be managing the gifts to keep their seniors safe, the release continues. In many instances, the donations will be isolated for 72 hours prior to distribution.

All of the chain’s 81 locations are participating in the campaign.

For more information, visit londondrugs.com/stocking-stuffers-for-seniors.html

ChristmasCoronavirusSeniorsSurrey