Since the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program started in 2015, approximately 44,000 gifts have been provided to lonely, isolated or low-income seniors across Western Canada. (Contributed photo)

Since the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program started in 2015, approximately 44,000 gifts have been provided to lonely, isolated or low-income seniors across Western Canada. (Contributed photo)

Stocking Stuffers for Seniors returns to London Drugs

Christmas program ‘especially important due to pandemic’

London Drugs has announced the return of its Stocking Stuffers for Seniors donation drive, an annual effort to brighten Christmas for seniors.

READ MORE: Surrey residents donate Christmas gifts to 200 seniors

Between now and Dec. 16, anyone interested may visit London Drugs – on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, there are locations in Peninsula Village and The Shops at Morgan Crossing – and choose a tag that contains the wish list of a local senior. Those gifts will be delivered to the recipients before Christmas.

The gesture, notes a news release, “could mean the world to thousands of seniors who are seeing increased isolation this holiday season due to COVID-19 protective protocols.”

“2020 has been a challenging and difficult year for many of us, but it’s especially affected our elderly Canadian population,” London Drugs president and COO Clint Mahlman said in the release.

The goal of the program, Mahlman continues “is to show our seniors we care, we are thinking of them, and we are here for them – even if we can’t be there for them in person this year.”

Each store will have details posted next to the tag display with information on how participating care homes will be managing the gifts to keep their seniors safe, the release continues. In many instances, the donations will be isolated for 72 hours prior to distribution.

All of the chain’s 81 locations are participating in the campaign.

For more information, visit londondrugs.com/stocking-stuffers-for-seniors.html

ChristmasCoronavirusSeniorsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey dental clinic collecting donations for Basics for Babies campaign

Just Posted

Pastry chef Eric Fernandez stands alongside some of his many creations at Popup Patisserie, a pop-up pastry shop on 176th Street that will be open until the end of December. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Popup Patisserie opens in Cloverdale

Handmade holiday pastries shop located on 176th Street

Tom Jackson and bassist Kirby Barber in a trailer for "The Huron Carole," from video posted to youtube.com.
Tom Jackson’s ‘Huron Carole’ concert in White Rock goes virtual to feed hungry Canadians

Surrey broadcast date of Blue Frog-recorded show is Friday, Dec. 11, to benefit Surrey Food Bank

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital is located on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
South Surrey woman calls for consistency in COVID-19 post-test messaging

‘Could we just get one thing straight?’ asks Deb Antifaev

A worker from Yellow Fence Rentals installs fencing around Cloverdale Youth Park Nov. 25. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Youth Park closed

Basketball court and skate park fenced off

Joel Goddard and Susie Fletcher are parents of a baby son. Joel hasn’t been seen since Nov. 10. (Missing Joel Goddard Facebook page)
Family and friends continue searching for missing Langley father

Helicopters, drones and foot searches planned in the coming days

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; B.C. drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

Most Read