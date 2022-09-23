People fuel up vehicles in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months, driven by lower sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5% to $61.3 billion in July

Initial estimate for August pointed to a gain of 0.4 per cent for the month

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased.

However, the agency says its initial estimate for August pointed to a gain of 0.4 per cent for the month, but noted the figure will be revised.

Statistics Canada says the July sales were down in nine of the 11 subsectors it tracks, representing 94.5 per cent of retail trade.

Sales at gasoline stations fell 14.2 per cent for the month as gasoline prices fell 9.2 per cent and sales at gasoline stations in volume terms decreased 7.0 per cent. Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores dropped 3.3 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.9 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 2.0 per cent in July.

RELATED: Statistics Canada says retail sales gained 4.2% in June as restrictions eased

Retail

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Global firm apologizes to B.C. First Nation for damage caused by copper mine

Just Posted

The former Clayton Elementary School site on 184th will be transformed into a childcare facility. (Image via Surrey Schools)
Surrey Schools to add child care spaces in Clayton

Surrey firefighters battle a blaze at a home in the 8900-block of Crichton Dr. Thursday evening. (Shane McKichan photo)
VIDEO: Fire crews tackle house fire in Surrey Thursday evening

Florida-based actor, singer and dancer Tymisha “Tush” Harris brought “Josephine” to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage last October, on a tour for the “burlesque cabaret dream play” about Josephine Baker, the 1920s-era star. Harris returns to the Surrey theatre for another round of shows in early October. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Dream play’ double duty on Surrey stage for ‘Josephine’ burlesque cabaret star Tymisha Harris

Artist’s conception of what 80 Avenue will look like after it is widened to four lanes from two between Scott Road and King George Boulevard. (Image surrey.ca)
Surrey widening 80 Avenue to 4 lanes between Scott Road and King George