Celebrity chef Vikram Vij, host Laurie Belle and rapper, actor and author Maestro Fresh Wes teamed for an episode of Get Cooking With The Stars taped at Vij’s My Shanti in South Surrey on April 29. Contributed photo

Stars align to cook curry at My Shanti

Maestro Fresh Wes joins Vikram Vij for TV cooking show at Morgan Crossing restaurant

Canadian rapper, actor and author Maestro Fresh Wes met chef Vikram Vij in South Surrey last weekend for a taping of Get Cooking With The Stars at the latter’s My Shanti restaurant.

The CHEK-TV show, hosted by Laurie Belle, teams celebrities with famous Canadian chefs in a combined interview and “culinary adventure” format.

The episode, taped on Sunday brought Wes – the award-winning ‘Godfather of Canadian hip hop,’ and also an in-demand motivational speaker – to the Morgan Crossing restaurant, where Vij’s menu pays homage to his travels around India.

Wes – redubbed Maestro Chef Wes for the show – joined in cooking chicken curry from Vij’s family recipe as well as Punjabi Daal. Vij recounted to host Belle how his mother used to carry a big pot of the curry daily on the bus to his first restaurant to help him out.

The episode will air on Tuesday, May 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 17 at 2 p.m.

