Stars align to cook curry at My Shanti

Canadian rapper, actor and author Maestro Fresh Wes met chef Vikram Vij in South Surrey last weekend for a taping of Get Cooking With The Stars at the latter’s My Shanti restaurant.

The CHEK-TV show, hosted by Laurie Belle, teams celebrities with famous Canadian chefs in a combined interview and “culinary adventure” format.

The episode, taped on Sunday brought Wes – the award-winning ‘Godfather of Canadian hip hop,’ and also an in-demand motivational speaker – to the Morgan Crossing restaurant, where Vij’s menu pays homage to his travels around India.

Wes – redubbed Maestro Chef Wes for the show – joined in cooking chicken curry from Vij’s family recipe as well as Punjabi Daal. Vij recounted to host Belle how his mother used to carry a big pot of the curry daily on the bus to his first restaurant to help him out.

The episode will air on Tuesday, May 15 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 17 at 2 p.m.