Pedestrians walk past a downtown Toronto Starbucks Coffee location Thursday, May 31, 2018. Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Starbucks plans to close up to 200 Canadian locations over two years

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing

Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops.

The Seattle-based chain says it intends to restructure its company-operated business in Canada under a two-year plan.

The details were included in a letter to shareholders filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.

Starbucks says some of the Canadian stores up for closure will be ”repositioned,” which suggests they could either move to a new area or change format.

The company has been experimenting with locations that are pick-up only coffee shops. The first Canadian location using the new format launched in January in Toronto.

ALSO READ: Cautious Canadians increasingly wearing masks, fear second wave of COVID

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

coffeeCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market to return June 14

Fifty vendors will be on hand for a social-distanced third season

White Rock boaters rescue woman off East Beach

Woman was in distress after being followed by an animal during her swim

Surrey RCMP seeks dash-cam footage of Newton vehicle fire

Suspicious fire in the 7500-block of 140th Street in Newton shortly after 11 p.m. June 7

Surrey loses ‘invaluable’ community leader

Peter Maarsman, 83, of Newton died of cancer on June 1

One arrested after ‘domestic’ incident near White Rock-Surrey border draws large police presence

Report of ‘domestic with firearm’: White Rock RCMP

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

‘Almost complete loss’ of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans is also exploring how hatcheries could be used to restore runs affected by the landslide

Mission shooting sends man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Suspect arrested; shooter knew the victim and not gang related, Mission RCMP say

Teach Black history to fight racism, starting in elementary school: B.C. students

Students say current anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Canada point to a need for lessons

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

The industry will likely look very different than it was before the pandemic

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Trading Post Feed and Tack has been dressing up Cantelope for 15 years

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Homicide victim Chucky Klose described as ‘kind and gentle,’ ‘very forgiving’

Abbotsford resident killed in Chilliwack; body found in parking lot on June 6

Most Read