South Surrey’s The Carvery reopens after months-long closure due to flood

The Carvery Sandwich Shop owner Bryan Mendiola outside his restaurant. The business has been closed since late December as repairs were underway. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey’s The Carvery Sandwich Shop has reopened this week, nearly three months after a burst pipe caused the popular eatery to temporarily close.

Owners of the restaurant, located at #102 2430 King George Blvd., announced via Facebook Monday that they were back in business.

“We are officially back!” a post reads.

“Welcome to the return of The Carvery Sandwich Shop… Please help us adjust to some minor changes for a smoother operation. All take out orders should be placed online to avoid line up and wait times… We can’t wait to serve you. See you all soon.”

The Carvery was forced to close its doors for significant restoration work in late December, after a burst pipe caused flooding and water damage that required removal of flooring and cabinetry.

Potential mould, as a result of the water, was also an issue, owner Bryan Mendiola told Peace Arch News shortly after the closure in December. At the time, repair work was estimated to take between a month and a half and three months.

Due to the closure, Mendiola donated the restaurant’s remaining food to the White Rock Rotary Club’s Feed my City program, which Rotarian Janine Maclean called “very generous.”

The pipe burst while the restaurant was closed for the Christmas break; after a few days off, Mendiola returned to the Carvery to find that the pipes in the building had frozen. After closing for that reason, he returned later that evening to discover that a pipe had burst, which caused water to leak at the force of a “fire hose.”



