South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ painted white

South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ is no longer pink.

Formerly known as the Pacific Inn Resort and Conference Centre, the landmark hotel was referred to by locals as the Pink Palace because of its unusual bright pink colour scheme.

It has recently been painted white.

SEE ALSO: Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

In 2018, management of the hotel announced that it’s to undergo a $25 million renovation inside and out. It was also announced at that time that there would be a change in hue.

The hotel features 150 hotel rooms, 18,000 sq.-ft. of meeting space, and an indoor pool.

Shortly after the facility closed in anticipation of renovations, management turned the property into a film studio, colourfully named The Pink Palace Film Studios.

For nearly three years, the hotel’s principal paying guests were B.C.-lensed film and television productions taking advantage of the high-ceiling building and its airplane hangar-sized atrium, plus extensive parking on the five-acre site – and close proximity to the U.S. border.

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

For a five-month period late 2019 and into 2020, it was the location for a horror web series based on Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic novel The Stand. Set in Las Vegas, the series, starring Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgard, made its debut on Dec. 17 last year.

The nearly 30-year-old hotel has also been used to film Riverdale, Batwomen, Van Helsing and more.