South Surrey’s Genaris Properties pledges $1.25M to BC Cancer-Surrey

The launch of a South Surrey’s business’s multi-year pledge to support the BC Cancer Foundation raised more than $75,000 for the cause.

In a news release, officials with Genaris Properties say the funds – the first instalment towards a $1.25 million goal – were raised at an event held in early October, and will be used for additional chemotherapy chairs at the BC Cancer-Surrey site.

The Genaris Cares Pledge is for six years, and is focused on construction of BC Cancer’s second Surrey location in Cloverdale, according to information at genaris.ca/philanthropy

At the inaugural event, attendees heard from cancer survivor Rosalyn Salanguit and Dr. Ursula Lee, one of BC Cancer’s oncologists, whose perspectives “highlighted the importance and impact of the funds raised for the Foundation.”

According to the release, Genaris Properties was formed by Harman Dhillon, Dharam Dhillon and Dr. Akash Villing, who “came together with an idea to contribute to the growing construction and development landscape of their hometowns.”

Genaris Cares is the company’s philanthropic arm.

“Giving back in the form of the principals’ professional contributions has always been important, but contributing to the foundations and causes that help the lives of so many has become a crucial pillar of their work,” the release adds.

BC Cancer Foundation president and CEO Sarah Roth said the foundation is “so grateful” to Genaris for their commitment.

“This is just the beginning, and we can’t thank them enough for helping us to change outcomes for families facing cancer in the Fraser Region,” Roth said in the release.

