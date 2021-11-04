South Surrey’s Choices Markets now offering online shopping

Option to roll out to remaining sites throughout November

Choices Markets’ South Surrey location is now offering online shopping. (Choices Markets file photo)

Choices Markets’ South Surrey location is now offering online shopping. (Choices Markets file photo)

Choices Markets’ South Surrey location is among two in the chain to begin offering online shopping this week.

According to a news release issued Thursday (Nov. 4), the availability of local, organic and specialty food items from the 3248 King George Blvd. store’s is in response to “the need for people to shop in a safe and convenient manner” that has evolved in particular over the past year.

An easy-to-use platform was developed that allows customers to choose available time slots and have items brought directly to their vehicle, the release explains.

The South Surrey store is among 10 Choices locations. The online store is to roll out to the remaining eight sites throughout November.

Find the apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store. For more information, visit choicesmarkets.com


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Business

Previous story
Canadian tourism group urges feds to axe ‘irrational’ border-crossing requirements
Next story
B.C. moving to ‘cooling-off period’ to stabilize hot real estate market

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Cynthia de Pando has been nominated for three SOVAS Awards. (Photo submitted: Cynthia de Pando)
Cloverdale woman up for several voice art awards

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Photo: CFSEU-BC
Three of six accused in Brothers Keepers gang investigation from Surrey

Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky have been reported missing. (RCMP handout)
Missing Surrey newlyweds have been located and are safe: RCMP