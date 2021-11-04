South Surrey’s Choices Markets now offering online shopping

Option to roll out to remaining sites throughout November

Choices Markets’ South Surrey location is among two in the chain to begin offering online shopping this week.

According to a news release issued Thursday (Nov. 4), the availability of local, organic and specialty food items from the 3248 King George Blvd. store’s is in response to “the need for people to shop in a safe and convenient manner” that has evolved in particular over the past year.

An easy-to-use platform was developed that allows customers to choose available time slots and have items brought directly to their vehicle, the release explains.

The South Surrey store is among 10 Choices locations. The online store is to roll out to the remaining eight sites throughout November.

Find the apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store. For more information, visit choicesmarkets.com

