South Surrey, White Rock real-estate offices collecting for annual blanket drive

Blankets and warm clothing may be dropped off through Nov. 22

Following a one-year hiatus, a week-long drive to collect blankets and warm clothing for those most in need has returned and is in full swing.

The 27th REALTORS Care Blanket Drive got underway Tuesday (Nov. 15) and will continue through Nov. 22.

The tradition sees realtors throughout South Surrey and White Rock join their counterparts across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley in an effort to collect and distribute sleeping bags, blankets and lightly used cold-weather clothing – as well as new socks and underwear – to help thousands of less fortunate residents stay warm during the winter months.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative shifted to collect only cash donations. A return to the traditional drive is possible this year due to rising vaccination rates and new safety guidelines, according to information online.

READ MORE: Annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive adapts to pandemic

The campaign is a partnership among the Lower Mainland’s three real estate boards – the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board. Items are sorted and distributed in the same area in which they are collected.

In South Surrey and White Rock, the drive supports:

• Avalon Recovery Society

• Bill Reid Place (part of Options Community Service)

• Extreme Weather Shelter (part of Peninsula United Church)

• The Launching Pad Addiction Rehabilitation Society

• Sources Women’s Place

• Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank

• Sources Community Resource Centre

• Atira Women’s Resource Centre

Across the region, there are more than 100 drop-off locations. Of those, seven are on the Semiahmoo Peninsula: Coldwell Banker Marquise Realty (103-3088 Croydon Dr.); HomeLife Benchmark (1-1920 152 St.); Hugh & McKinnon Realty (14007 North Bluff Rd.); Macdonald Realty (100-2429 152 St.); Royal LePage Northstar (118-15272 Croydon Dr.); RE/MAX Colonial Pacific Realty (15414 24 Ave.); and Sutton Group-West Coast (15595 24 Ave.).

For more information, or to make a financial donation, visit www.blanketdrive.ca

