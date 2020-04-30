South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce to host virtual Town Hall Friday

Zoom meeting to run from 10 a.m. to noon on May 1

The South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce is set to host its next COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall on Friday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This town hall follows several sessions held during April that have featured a panel of elected officials from the South Surrey and White Rock area. The confirmed panel for this meeting is as follows:

• MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, South Surrey-White Rock

• MLA Tracy Redies, Surrey-White Rock

• MLA Stephanie Cadieux, Surrey South

• Mayor Darryl Walker, City of White Rock

• Coun. Linda Annis, City of Surrey

• Coun. Allison Patton, City of Surrey

“We are organizing the Town Halls as a service to the community to give business owners and residents a chance to hear from our elected representatives. These have become valuable sessions to get more information and clarity on how the different levels of government are responding to the needs of their constituents,” Ritu Khanna, executive director of the South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce, stated in a release.

“Furthermore, we have expanded our agenda within these town hall meetings to feature local business owners and non-profits to get a better understanding of how our community has had to respond to the hurdles they face due to COVID-19.”

The Town Halls are open to all business owners, employees, and residents in South Surrey and White Rock – they do not have to be a member of the Chamber. For those interested in participating, pre-registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent to registered participants.

More information and the registration link can be found on the Chamber’s COVID-19 resource page at www.sswrchamber.ca/COVID-19.

For general inquiries, contact the Chamber office at 604-536-6844 or by email at info@sswrchamber.ca

