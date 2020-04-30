The South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce is set to host another virtual Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 1. Pre-registration is required, but Chamber membership is not. (File photo)

South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce to host virtual Town Hall Friday

Zoom meeting to run from 10 a.m. to noon on May 1

The South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce is set to host its next COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall on Friday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This town hall follows several sessions held during April that have featured a panel of elected officials from the South Surrey and White Rock area. The confirmed panel for this meeting is as follows:

• MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, South Surrey-White Rock

• MLA Tracy Redies, Surrey-White Rock

• MLA Stephanie Cadieux, Surrey South

• Mayor Darryl Walker, City of White Rock

• Coun. Linda Annis, City of Surrey

• Coun. Allison Patton, City of Surrey

“We are organizing the Town Halls as a service to the community to give business owners and residents a chance to hear from our elected representatives. These have become valuable sessions to get more information and clarity on how the different levels of government are responding to the needs of their constituents,” Ritu Khanna, executive director of the South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce, stated in a release.

“Furthermore, we have expanded our agenda within these town hall meetings to feature local business owners and non-profits to get a better understanding of how our community has had to respond to the hurdles they face due to COVID-19.”

The Town Halls are open to all business owners, employees, and residents in South Surrey and White Rock – they do not have to be a member of the Chamber. For those interested in participating, pre-registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent to registered participants.

More information and the registration link can be found on the Chamber’s COVID-19 resource page at www.sswrchamber.ca/COVID-19.

For general inquiries, contact the Chamber office at 604-536-6844 or by email at info@sswrchamber.ca

local business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coalition of local business groups preparing for post COVID-19 comeback

Just Posted

South Surrey-White Rock Chamber of Commerce to host virtual Town Hall Friday

Zoom meeting to run from 10 a.m. to noon on May 1

UPDATE: 43-year-old woman found, Surrey RCMP say

Jasmine Williams was last seen on April 26 near Central City Mall, police said

Surrey man arrested after Vancouver police detonate suspected explosive in DTES

Incident happened near Columbia and East Pender streets

Delta Rotarians hold parade to thank health-care workers, mark World Immunization Week

Dozens of decorated cars circled Delta Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, honking and waving at staff

Delta police arrest two at Boundary Bay residence

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on 66A Street on Thursday, April 30

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Man who assaulted nurse in Abbotsford sentenced to three months in jail

Neale Heath used dumbbell to strike nurse in hospital last September

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

Most Read