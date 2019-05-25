South Surrey & White Chamber golf tournie in memory of Cliff Annable

Part proceeds to benefit White Rock pier reconstruction fund

The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament is just around the corner, teeing off at 4 p.m. June 12 at Nico Wynd Golf Course.

This year, the Nine and Dine event is dedicated to former chamber president Cliff Annable, who died suddenly in March, after suffering a heart attack.

“This is a special year, because it is in memory of our dear friend, Cliff Annable,” a poster promoting the event states.

Further information on the registration webpage says it will be a “fun relaxed afternoon or golf, just how our friend, Cliff, used to like it.”

The tournament – which is to include nine holes and networking followed by dinner – was started by Annable and his wife, Maureen, the site notes.

“In Cliff’s memory, partial proceeds will be donated to the White Rock Pier Reconstruction Fund.”

All levels of players are welcome, and plans include games and prizes.

Cost golf, snacks and dinner is $90 for members and $110 for non-members; dinner only tickets are $50/$70.

Anyone interested in participating as a golfer, dinner guest or sponsor may register at www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca

For more information, call 604-536-6844.

