South Surrey’s Kevin Reid has turned his home into a personal gym. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey trainer turns home into gym for people wary of crowded workout spaces

Kevin Reid says he specializes in helping seniors get into shape

A South Surrey personal trainer has “gymified” his home to give seniors – and people who may have concerns about attending a crowded workout facility – an option to get in shape.

Kevin Reid has been hosting personal training sessions for the past 16 years. After sustaining an injury while working another job, he took some time off and was about to re-open his business just as COVID-19 swept across the nation.

Instead of scaling back, Reid said he expanded his operation to give people an opportunity to workout in a safe environment.

Along with offering private classes, Reid said he also turns the keys over to people to have full run of the equipment without his assistance, if they so choose.

Reid said he put an emphasis on having fresh airflow and prioritized disinfecting equipment after each workout session. He limits the space to one person, or two if they are within the same social bubble.

SEE ALSO: Turning back the clock with an active life

The workout space is completely separate from the residence, he added.

“Even before COVID-19, hot, sweaty environments in traditional gyms are the perfect breeding ground for germs. And now there’s an increased risk using shared exercise equipment,” said Reid. “Larger facilities cater to high volumes of exercisers daily, but my daily maximum will be five sessions which amounts to a total of five to ten people per day.”

While open to people of all ages, Reid said he has most experience working with older people and particularly people who have suffered an injury.

Reid himself has had a number injuries, including multiple back surgeries and he’s currently nursing a knee injury.

He was supposed to have surgery on his knee in March, he said, but that was pushed back after the government postponed all elective surgeries.

“I’m the seniors guy,” he said. “I’m an expert at looking after seniors, even before this. Those are the people that need me most right now, they’re doing the least and they’re the most apprehensive. If there’s a person, a daughter or son who cares about their mom or dad, give me a call.”

Reid can be reached at 604-726-4703 or email at kkreid454@gmail.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock’s first cannabis retail store opens for business

Just Posted

South Surrey trainer turns home into gym for people wary of crowded workout spaces

Kevin Reid says he specializes in helping seniors get into shape

South Surrey cancer survivor found unique way to fundraise for Terry Fox

Drawing from experience with technology, Douglas Brown, 92, will sell gift cards from his website

White Rock’s first cannabis retail store opens for business

Opened Aug. 18, the store sells flower, cannabis-infused candy and drinks

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Aug. 23

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Teachers’ association wants Surrey school district to have classrooms at 50% capacity

Cohort sizes are 30 for grades 10 to 12; 60 for grades 8 and 9

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Masks will become mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills locations

New rule goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 29

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Stranded teenagers rescued from Cascade Falls by Mission Search and Rescue Society

SAR called twice in three-day period about stranded kids at the falls

Most Read