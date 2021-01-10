Custom designed ‘Gunnersaurus’ sweater by Boardwalk Embroidery. (instagram.com/boardwalkembroidery photo)

Custom designed ‘Gunnersaurus’ sweater by Boardwalk Embroidery. (instagram.com/boardwalkembroidery photo)

South Surrey teens turn embroidery passion into business

Monica Xu and Sunnie Li launch Boardwalk Embroidery

A pair of South Surrey high school students have taken their passion for embroidery and turned it into a successful business.

Elgin Park Secondary Grade 11 student Monica Xu and Semiahmoo Secondary Grade 12 student Sunnie Li launched Boardwalk Embroidery July 1.

Through online platforms, the girls sell hand-designed embroidered sweatshirts, handbags and handmade rings.

Their sweater designs feature everything from colourful takes on the Nike swoosh, sometimes featuring flowers or animal print or anime, to extravagant custom works that can take up to 20 hours to complete.

While the expression ‘nothing good happens after midnight’ can be true for many early-morning adventures, the girls proved that’s not always the case.

“We were talking at like 3 a.m., and we were talking about starting a business during quarantine,” Monica said. “It was summer, it was quarantine, we didn’t have much to do and embroidery was a passion we had in common.”

According to the girl’s Etsy page, which is an online marketplace for hand-made goods, the business has made 177 sales since they launched. Items are designed on order, and they’ve had clients from almost every province in Canada and countries as far away as England and Iceland.

“We discovered that a lot of people were interested. When we first started, we had a few customers that were all local. In the past half of a year, we’ve gotten orders from all over the country,” Sunnie said.

While Monica said the preset designs take about an hour to complete, Sunnie said the custom works can take much longer.

“It can take me, varying on the size of whatever I’m making and the details, it can take me anywhere from eight to 20 hours on a single piece,” Sunnie said. “I usually put on a podcast, pull two all-nighters and get it done. I really enjoy doing it, too, so it’s a great excuse to watch Netflix’s and listen to a podcast.”

SEE ALSO: South Surrey teen launches non-profit to open opportunities for debate

The girls share a similar story in how they came to embroidery, they both were exposed to fabric crafts at an early age.

“This goes all the way back to Grade 1,” Monica said. “I had a babysitter in Grade 1 who taught me how to sew. I was sewing my stuff ever since. But last year, I picked up embroidery because I was bored and why not, let’s try something new.”

For Sunnie’s embroidery story, she tried cross-stitching – something her mother would often do – at six years old. But, as it turns out, she didn’t have the patience for it at that tender age.

“About a year or two years ago, I was scrolling through YouTube, falling down that rabbit hole, and I saw some tutorials. I was like, you know what, this looks pretty cool, lets check it out. This really looks doable, I could do this.”

But more than just a business, the girls have been using a portion of the money they make to support charities close to their heart.

Every two to three months, the friends go over their finances and determine how much money to donate. Recently, they’ve made contributions to the Crisis Centre BC, which offers confidential support and follow-up to youth in crisis, and to a homeless shelter dedicated to youth in Vancouver.

The friends are looking for more non-profit organizations to either donate to, or start a special project with.

“If anyone is interested working with us, reach out to us. We’re open to whatever,” Monica said.

The girls said they’re having a lot of fun with their new venture partly because it’s flexible and spontaneous.

“We make really important decisions at like 2 a.m., half awake. We should probably stop doing that, but it’s worked so far,” Sunnie said. “We started it at 3 a.m., so we’re keeping the tradition of 2 a.m. decision making.”

Boardwalk Embroidery can be found on Instagram at instagram.com/boardwalkembroidery/ or Etsy at etsy.com/ca/shop/boardwalkembroidery

The business can be contacted at boardwlkembroidery@gmail.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Just Posted

Custom designed ‘Gunnersaurus’ sweater by Boardwalk Embroidery. (instagram.com/boardwalkembroidery photo)
South Surrey teens turn embroidery passion into business

Monica Xu and Sunnie Li launch Boardwalk Embroidery

A White Rock real estate agent has been disciplined. (Black Press Media file photo)
White Rock real estate agent fined $25K for subletting rented home and keeping the cash

Peter Christopher Dolecki also faced a two-month suspension

The Ministry of Health announced Jan. 7, 2021 that it would begin releasing weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term case, assisted living and independent living facilities. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MAP: COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, White Rock, Delta care homes

Interactive map shows active, archived outbreaks at local facilities

WIEBE, Jordan Age: 32 Height: 5’10” Weight: 150 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Break and Enter, Commit Indictable Offence, and Failure to Comply with Probation. Warrant in effect: Jan. 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 10

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Guildford Seniors Village, located in Surrey. (Image: Google Maps)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two Surrey long-term care homes

Outbreaks at Suncreek Village and Guildford Seniors Village

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks cancel Sunday workouts, practices after potential COVID exposure

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram could be playing for Colorado when the NHL resumes play. (Rik Fedyck/file)
Vancouver Giants in the NHL: players from WHL team at training camps

Among 223 current and former WHL players to be invited

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
One dead after two separate shootings just hours apart in Lower Mainland

Police are investigating both shootings

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

Darrell Baker is shown in this undated handout photo. Courtney Baker doesn’t know what she’s going to do with the urn she’s picked out for her little brother’s ashes. They were supposed to arrive by express post from Edmonton to Vancouver more than two weeks ago, but after the expected delivery date was pushed back several times, she’s come to the conclusion that they may be lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Courtney Baker *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Sister in B.C. waits for little brother’s ashes that seem to be lost in transit

The ashes were supposed to arrive by Christmas Eve

Most Read