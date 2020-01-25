From left: Laune Legault, Duncan Libby, Roger Halliday, Kurtis Sveinungsen, Alan Ware, Irina Novak-Calki and Fernando Pierri. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey Speedy wiper effort helps raise $8,000 for breast cancer

Funds to benefit Canadian Cancer Society

A South Surrey auto glass-repair shop’s efforts to support women living with breast cancer has helped raise $8,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS).

Speedy Glass locations across B.C. – including one at 2498 King George Blvd. – partnered with CCS through the Drive Pink Campaign last fall, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

READ MORE: Speedy Glass supporting Drive Pink campaign

Through the campaign, Speedy Glass donated $2 from every pair of wipers sold. Trico, Speedy Glass’ supplier, matched the donation.

Thursday (Jan. 23) morning, the results of the effort were announced. The funds will “help local women with breast cancer live their lives more fully through ground-breaking research and services that provide information and help women and their families cope with the disease,” a news release states.

“We were very proud to participate in the Drive Pink Campaign with the Canadian Cancer Society. We engaged all our employees across British Columbia in a very successful sales campaign, contributing to such a relevant cause,’’ Fernando Pierri, director of operations for Belron, said in the release.

Pierri thanked Trico for supporting the effort.

CCS account executive Irina Novak-Calki said it’s through funds raised in such campaigns “that we know more than ever before about how to prevent, diagnose, treat and live with and beyond breast cancer and help people with breast cancer live their lives more fully.”


