South Surrey ‘Shred-a-thon’ to support Delta Gymnastics Society

Document shredding event planned for Save-On Foods in Southpoint

A document-shredding event is scheduled for this weekend in support of a Lower Mainland youth sports organization.

On Sunday at Save-On Foods in Southpoint (3033 152 St.), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ShredWise and Save-On will host a ‘Shred-a-thon, proceeds from which will benefit the Delta Gymnastics Society.

A shredding truck will be on-site, and businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring bags and boxes of documents that they wish to be shredded.

“We are extremely grateful that Shred-Wise is sponsoring this event that provides the community with this fantastic opportunity to help keep their identity safe.” said Melissa Woodward, a parent organizer of the event.

“Donations received for this service from the local businesses and residents will directly benefit hard working athletes, so everyone is a winner with the “Shred-a-thon”.

Last month, Shred-Wise – a White Rock-based company – came under fire after an anonymous whistleblower told local media made that the company had left sensitive, unshredded documents and casino playing cards exposed to the public.

Company CEO Tino Fluckiger refuted those claims to the Peace Arch News, and said the matter has been turned over to the RCMP.


editorial@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at

Previous story
Glacier Media buys online B.C. news outlet Castanet for $22M

Just Posted

Sullivan Heights Stars, Tweedsmuir Panthers earn victories at Myles Winch Ultimate Tournament

Third annual event held at Semiahmoo Seconday in honour of former athletic director

North Delta slo-pitch players upset about having to make room for cricket at Delview Park

Adding cricket to the schedule cost Surrey North Delta Funball its place at Delview after 35 years

Surrey firefighters donate $5K to Canucks Autism Network in social media campaign

Post has more than 3M views on Instagram alone; $25K raised in total so far

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, April 5 to 7

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Delta company’s remote camera central to rescue of lost hiker and his dog

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

Most Read