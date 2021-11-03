A senior participates in a new program being offered on Tuesdays at the Peninsula Retirement Residence for older adults with mild to moderate cognitive impairment. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey program aims to assist seniors with mild to moderate cognitive impairment

Sessions will be offered Tuesday afternoons at Peninsula Retirement Residence

A new program for seniors with mild to moderate cognitive impairment is being offered at South Surrey’s Peninsula Retirement Residence.

Developed by the residence’s Corry-Ann Neilands, with founders of The Adult Cognitive Wellness Centre, it aims to help fill an increasing need to access such supports.

The day program, offered on Tuesday afternoons, focuses on organized cognitive stimulating activities to assist participants in maintaining or improving their cognitive abilities. According to a news release, the group-setting format also helps to reduce isolation, while caregivers benefit from respite and support.

From 1:30–4:30 p.m., seniors “can enjoy an afternoon of social, mental and emotional engagement in a safe and home-like environment,” the release states.

Peninsula, located at 2088 152 St., provides the space free of charge, however, there is a $60 per-session cost to participate. The fee includes a coffee break with a snack of fresh fruit and baked goods.

For more information or to register for the program, call 604-655-0535 or email info@adultcognitivewellnesscentre.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
