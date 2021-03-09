Christianne Zurowski is offering free sessions to people in the South Surrey and White Rock area. (Contributed photo)

Christianne Zurowski is offering free sessions to people in the South Surrey and White Rock area. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey life coach offers free sessions to counter ‘pandemic panic’

Christianne Zurowski offering free 45-minute sessions for the month of March

A South Surrey life coach is offering free classes to adults who are feeling the “pandemic panic.”

Next Chapter Coach owner Christianne Zurowski contacted Peace Arch News to raise awareness about a program she’s offering to help “jump-start” people who are in a rut.

Zurowski, who taught at Elgin Park Secondary for 17 years before transitioning to the role of life coach, said the pandemic has thrown career goals and clearly marked paths up in the air for many young people.

“The looming uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring, job industries that have become heavily affected and deep personal reflection spurring natural career shifts has created pandemic-panic in young adults,” she said in an email to PAN.

While she operates her services to people of all ages, she puts an emphasis on young adults in the 18- to 25-year-old range.

“They’re just so lost and need someone to believe in them,” Zurowski said. “If you can spark them young, then they have the rest of their lives to make good happen.”

SEE ALSO: Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

She referred to herself as a “transition coach,” specializing in assisting people that are turning the page on the next chapter of their life.

“It could be you want to leave a career, or retiring from a career, want to change jobs, coming out of school and you just don’t know what the heck you’re going to do next. You’re lost.”

What she offers isn’t so much career advice, but rather information about how to be grounded and find a sense of direction. Her coaching also offers mindfulness training and information on mind-body exercises.

“A lot of it is about being grounded,” she said. “What lights you up? What’s your direction? What are you good at? How can you use that skill?”

People can register for the free 45 minute coaching session at christianne@nextchaptercoach.com or for more information, visit nextchaptercoach.com. The free sessions are being offered through March.

“It’s just to get people sparked. I call it a jump-start, get some ideas happening. Get out of that first rut.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

Just Posted

Cloverdale actress Emma Oliver is seen in her “Tailie” costume during some downtime while filming the Netflix series Snowpiercer. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale’s Emma Oliver ‘just loves’ acting; she’s now filming season three of Snowpiercer in Langley

Cloverdale kid shines in Netflix series Snowpiercer

Christianne Zurowski is offering free sessions to people in the South Surrey and White Rock area. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey life coach offers free sessions to counter ‘pandemic panic’

Christianne Zurowski offering free 45-minute sessions for the month of March

Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey Police Service, CUPE sign staff transfer agreement from RCMP to new force

Chief Constable says there will be ‘no disruption’ to police service during transfer

SkyTrain running through Whalley. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Mayors’ Council wants feds to fund Surrey-Langley SkyTrain in upcoming budget

Mayors’ Council on regional transportation sent letter to federal government Monday

Premier John Horgan with drawings of replacement bridge for the Pattullo during a February 2018 presser. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey city staff want to act on council’s behalf for ‘minor’ changes to new Pattullo

The old bridge’s replacement is expected to be open for traffic in the fall of 2023

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1

Vancouver, Montreal tangle again on Wednesday

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Parents and children enjoy Family Day as they take to the ice on a home made ice rink in a city park in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Restrictions meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 are easing in parts of Ontario and Quebec and all of New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
U.S. issues advice to those fully vaccinated, but no shift in Canada yet

Americans who have waited two weeks since their second required shot can spend time with other immunized people

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home includes fully vaccinated seniors: Henry

Two staff and 10 residents tested positive at Cottonwoods Care Centre

Excerpts from a conversation between Bria Fisher and the fake truLOCAL job. Fisher had signed a job agreement and was prepared to start work for what she thought was truLOCAL before she learned it was a scam. (Contributed)
B.C. woman warning others after losing $3,000 in job scam

Bria Fisher was hired by what she thought was a Canadian company, only to be out thousands

Some of the hundreds of pounds of trash removed by divers last month from Abbotsford’s Walmsley Lake.(Henry Wang photo)
VIDEO: Divers remove 462 pounds of trash from Abbotsford lake

Walmsley Lake dive uncovers several tires, hundreds of drink containers and a tent

Trent Miner is returning to the Vancouver Giants, the team announced. He has been released by the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.(Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)
Trent Miner returns to play goal for Vancouver Giants

Netminder was part of epic 11-game winning-streak by Langley-based team

Most Read