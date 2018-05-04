South Surrey greenhouse to offer tours

Sunnyside Produce to open doors to the public on May 5

Sunnyside Produce, at 1133 176 St., is hosting tours for the public on Saturday. (File photo)

A South Surrey greenhouse is among dozens in B.C. opening its doors to the public this weekend as part of BC Greenhouse Veggies Days.

Sunnyside Produce, at 1133 176 St., is to host tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (May 5).

The annual event “celebrates the annual springtime arrival of locally grown greenhouse veggies from BC’s 42 Greenhouse Growers located throughout the Lower Mainland,” a news release states.

“During the long, dreary winter months our greenhouses are full of activity as new seedlings mature into ripe crops. The fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, lettuce and more are harvested and arrive in stores with the spring.”