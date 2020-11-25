Innova Dental in South Surrey is collecting donations for the Basics for Babies campaign until Dec. 11. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey dental clinic collecting donations for Basics for Babies campaign

Donations accepted until Dec. 11

A South Surrey dental office, Vancouver radio station and Food Banks BC are joining together to help some of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s youngest residents.

Innova Dental Care and JRFM are partnering to collect donations for the annual Basics for Babies campaign, which aims to collect essential items for babies, including diapers (size 4-6), formula, diaper cream, baby shampoo, baby wipes, and unopened baby food and baby cereals.

Currently, a news release from Innova notes, blankets, toys and pacifiers are not part of the donation requests.

“At this time of the year it can be especially hard for parents with babies. Our aim is to collect items that Food Bank BC is often short on,” the release reads. “And with so many registered families in our local neighbourhoods now is the time we as a community can help each other out.”

Donations are being accepted at Innova Dental Care’s office – Unit 103-2990 152 St. – during business hours until Dec. 11. The office is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.


