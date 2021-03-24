South Surrey’s Everbean Cafe is selling ‘Hatching Egg Hot Chocolate Bombs’ to support its campaign to show appreciation for frontline workers. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey coffee shop fundraiser marks one-year with Easter-themed sale

Everbean Cafe selling Easter treats in support of gift-card campaign for health-care workers

A year ago this week, South Surrey’s Everbean Cafe launched a fundraising initiative to help – and show appreciation for – the work Semiahmoo Peninsula health-care workers have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, Everbean – which is located in the Abby Lane Health Centre (106-15331 16 Ave.), just a few blocks from Peace Arch Hospital – set up a pair of ongoing gift cards and encouraged local residents to donate to the accounts if they wished.

Twelve months later, and the popular coffee shop has raised $5,376 according to Everbean Cafe owner Jessie Chou – enough to fund 24 deliveries to Peace Arch Hospital; in total, more than 600 pastries, 670 beverages and 110 sandwiches and bowls of soup were dropped off throughout the year.

Now, the café’s campaign – dubbed the Give Thanks Initiative – is switching gears for Easter, while still aiming to support front-line workers. Currently, Everbean Cafe is selling ‘Hatching Egg Hot Chocolate Bombs’ as take-home Easter treats, and $1 from every sale will be put towards the gift-card initiative.

Donations can also be made via the shop’s website, www.everbeancafe.com/menu

“We believe that slow and steady can make an impact, even when the daily work goes largely unnoticed,” said Chou.

“Never under-estimate the love poured into a cup of coffee. It might lift up the spirit of a front-line professional, and let them know the community is grateful for their work.”


