Frontline workers at Peace Arch and Surrey Memorial hospital are the focus of Sheila’s Catering Co.’s new ‘Feeding Our Community’ campaign. (File photo)

South Surrey caterer aims to help feed hospital workers during pandemic

Campaign to benefit Peace Arch, Surrey Memorial staff

A South Surrey catering company has joined the list of businesses that are taking steps to help essential-services workers during the pandemic.

Sheila’s Catering Co. announced its Feeding Our Community campaign on Tuesday, saying the initiative came to life “once the fear, sadness and shock” that came with the devastating hit COVID-19 had on business wore off.

“We decided to try to make the best out of the situation,” co-owner Wes Levesque said in a news release. “Focusing on the community, we thought, what can we currently do to help? People still have to eat.”

Using social media to canvass the need, an initiative by Carvery Sandwich Shop owner Bryan Mendiola to feed Surrey’s essential-service workers was discovered, and Sheila’s offered up 60 meals for Peace Arch Hospital.

READ MORE: South Surrey restaurant finds success amid COVID-19 ‘panic’

READ MORE: ‘Every little step counts’: Surrey businesses donate meals for frontline hospital workers

From there, Feeding Our Community took shape. The campaign enables customers to donate up to 50 meals (at a cost of $8-$400) for those working at Surrey Memorial and Peace Arch hospitals, the release states. In addition, frozen meals for pick-up or delivery may be purchased.

“We have friends and family who are tirelessly working the frontlines and now find it more challenging than ever to grocery shop or even find time to make meals,” Sheila’s co-owner Brant Darling said in the release.

“There has been an incredible outpouring of community support and we felt it was necessary to help in whatever way we could. My mother is retired from the medical field and even she has been called back to work, so this campaign hits close to home.”

The plan is to continue feeding those in need once the pandemic is over, the release adds.

To order or for more information, visit www.sheilascatering.com

READ MORE: South Surrey coffee shops sets up gift-card campaign to thank health-care workers

Other businesses aiming to help those on the frontline include Everbean Cafe. Located in the lobby of the Abby Lane Health Centre (15331 16 Ave.), its owners have set up ongoing gift cards to accept donations from local residents who wish to buy employees of Hilltop Medical Clinic and PAH a coffee or a bite to eat.

To contribute to that effort, call 604-531-3383 to provide a credit-card number, or send an e-transfer to helloeverbean@gmail.com. Donations may also be made in-person while picking up take-out orders.

