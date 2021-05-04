Tim Pham said he and other tenants of Ocean Park Mall haven’t heard from the property’s new owner since it changed hands four months ago. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Tim Pham said he and other tenants of Ocean Park Mall haven’t heard from the property’s new owner since it changed hands four months ago. (Tracy Holmes photo)

South Surrey business owners feeling ‘abandoned’ following mall’s sale

Four months after sale of Ocean Park Mall, tenants anxious about future

It appears change is in the wind for Ocean Park Mall – but exactly what that means for tenants of the 128 Street complex remains unclear.

“We’re very confused about what’s going on,” Tim Pham, whose family owns Tim Platinum Jewellers, said Monday (May 3).

“It’s kind of hard to plan when we don’t even know what’s the state.”

Pham said tenants were notified in December that the building – at 1653-1679 128 St. – had been sold to Cressey Development Group.

In the months that followed, rent cheques have gone uncashed, the area behind the building has become a dumping ground for everything from garbage to construction debris, and efforts to connect with the new owners have proven futile.

Pham said he doesn’t feel like the situation is anything malicious on the part of the new owners, and has “given up” trying to contact them. Instead, “we’re kind of letting whatever happens ride out,” he said. Their lease runs out in 18 months and Pham doesn’t expect anything drastic to happen at the mall before then.

But there are others whose leases have already expired who are more anxious.

Two of those tenants contacted by Peace Arch News said their rent payments have also not been cashed and that they’re frustrated at the lack of communication that has only compounded the strain of doing business during a pandemic.

“It’s been super stressful,” said one, asking to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.

The second tenant said she felt abandoned, and described the lack of any information for tenants as “kind of disrespectful.”

The tenants said they also contacted the City of Surrey regarding the garbage, as well as the fire department, regarding a rear exit door that has been chained shut since December.

“I’m just concerned about the community – who does this to people?” the second tenant asked, noting a number of tenants took it upon themselves last week to clean up behind the building.

City of Surrey officials confirmed Tuesday that there is no development application on file for the property.

PAN has reached out to Cressey officials by phone and email. As of PAN’s press deadline Tuesday (May 4), they had not responded.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessdevelopmentSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Tim Pham said he and other tenants of Ocean Park Mall haven’t heard from the property’s new owner since it changed hands four months ago. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Tim Pham said he and other tenants of Ocean Park Mall haven’t heard from the property’s new owner since it changed hands four months ago. (Tracy Holmes photo)

All manner of garbage has been strewn across the alley behind Ocean Park Mall in recent weeks. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
White Rock pier-repair design lauded
Next story
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

Just Posted

Store worker Simon Wright poses with Darth Vader at Cloverdale’s House of Cards on May the 4th. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
May the 4th be with you: Vader invades Cloverdale’s House of Cards

Life-size Sith lord unveiled at Cloverdale’s House of Cards on ‘Star Wars Day’

Tweedsmuir running back Noah Anderson, the football clearly out of his hands (seen by his left knee), crosses the one-yard line as he runs for a touchdown in a game in November 2019. The governance of high school football and mostly all other high school sports is changing after a pivotal vote May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports

New governance model passed at B.C. School Sports AGM; high school sport commissions to be ‘phased out’

Travis Selje (Submitted photo)
Grieving Surrey dad ‘outraged’ acquittal in his son’s death won’t be appealed

‘The kid died in vain now,’ Miki Selje said of his son Travis, 17

As of March 31, the City of Surrey had the most COVID-19 cases of any city in the province. (BCCDC map)
16 Surrey businesses temporarily closed due to COVID-19 transmission

Total includes 6 businesses located in South Surrey

The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society and Surrey Honda have partnered together for a second year in a row for a car raffle to support local mental health initiatives. (Submitted photo)
Surrey firefighters’ 2nd car raffle supports mental health initiatives

Funds raised go to support three programs

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz

B.C. Conservation Officer Services predator team has been dispatched

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on March 22 and has now been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in West Kootenay found not criminally responsible

Harry Richardson found to be mentally ill during 2019 incident in Argenta

The Vancouver Law Courts. (Black Press Media file)
B.C. RCMP officer suing the force over alleged harassment and malicious prosecution

Jeffrey Van Woerden was acquitted of assaulting a known gang member during an arrest

(File Photo)
Fraser Health opens vaccination to all first responders, childcare workers, school staff

Priority groups to be immunized over next 10 days

Most Read