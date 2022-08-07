South Surrey business giving portion of sales back to community

A South Surrey business has been sharing the wealth with many local charities through a partner program that has been going for over two years now.

Splashes Auto Care is an auto care company located in South Surrey Auto Mall.

Their Community Wash Program first began in March 2020 as a way to give back to community programs that assist vulnerable people. Each month, they would select a local charity and donate $1 for each Deluxe Car Wash they sold during the month.

“Splashes has always given back through toy drives during the holidays and occasional fundraisers at the car wash, however we saw the Community Wash Partner program was a way for us to make an even greater impact on a consistent basis,” said Brittany Iverson of Splashes Auto Care.

Over the two years, the business has supported Peace Arch Elementary School, NightShift Ministries, Surrey Women’s Centre, Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group, White Rock & South Surrey Meals on Wheels, and more.

“An even greater outcome of this program has been the awareness that we are able to bring to our customers in highlighting some of the smaller charities in our area that might not otherwise be well known in the community,” Iverson said.

Splashes Auto Care is nearing a donation milestone of $50,000 and is looking forward to the day that number doubles, Iverson said.

“Even though our business took a great hit during COVID, we never lost sight of our ability to give back, or the fact that many of these organizations needed funding and support during COVID more than ever before.”

